Spicy Aloo Pancake Recipe For Breakfast - It's Crispy, Tasty And So Easy To Make

Spicy aloo pancake recipe: Sweet pancakes get a desi makeover with this spicy aloo pancake. It is like a large tikki fashioned into a more subtle treat for breakfast.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: July 31, 2020 18:27 IST

Aloo pancake is easy to make for breakfast.

Highlights
  • Pancake is a popular breakfast meal.
  • Make it Indian-style with this spicy aloo pancake recipe.
  • Here is an easy recipe to help you make it at home.

A delicious meal is all we need to start our day with. And, by a delicious meal we mean something flavourful and spicy, even for breakfast. The paratha-lover in us doesn't give in easily to western-style sandwiches and cereal bowls. We may like the occasional serving of pancakes and French toast, but not always. But, if we get the same pancake with a desi spin, it is more than welcomed. This aloo pancake recipe is what we have in mind of a nice fusion food with our favourite potatoes.

Sweet pancakes get a desi makeover with this spicy aloo pancake. It is like a large aloo tikki fashioned into a more subtle treat for breakfast. Mashed boiled potatoes are mixed with onions and veggies like carrots and capsicum, and spiced with black pepper powder and red chilli flakes, all of which are turned into delectable pancakes. Sounds interesting? It really is. Check out the recipe below to make this stunningly unique morning dish.

(Also Read: Ever Heard Of Aloo Pizza? Make It At Home With This Recipe Video!)

kjuvv7cg

Boiled potatoes are used to make pancakes. 



Spicy Aloo Pancake recipe -

(Makes 3-4 pancakes)

Ingredients -

2 boiled potatoes

Half cup all-purpose flour (maida)

Half cup semolina (sooji)

1 onion, finely chopped

Half carrot, finely chopped

Half capsicum, finely chopped

1/4 tsp baking powder

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

1 tsp oregano

Half tsp chilli flakes

Grated cheese (optional)

Butter/ghee/oil for cooking

Method -

Step 1- Mix together boiled and mashed potatoes with maida and sooji.

Step 2 - Add the veggies, salt, black pepper powder, oregano, red chilli flakes and baking powder. Add grated cheese also if you want to. Mix well.

Step 3- Lightly knead the mixture to make soft dough. Keep it in the refrigerator for at least half an hour to let it set.

Step 4 - Take the dough out from the refrigerator. Divide them into dough balls and roll them out to make pancake-sized roti.

Step 5 - In a small pan, heat butter, ghee or oil, and cook the pancakes from both the sides till crispy brown. It will not take more than 5 minutes.

And, your spicy aloo pancakes are ready.

If serving for kids, you can decorate these pancakes with more grated cheese, tomato sauce or green chutney. Enjoy this delicious potato dish for breakfast and we are sure it will take a spot in your regular breakfast menu.
 

Comments

