Spicy Aloo Pancake Recipe For Breakfast - It's Crispy, Tasty And So Easy To Make

Aloo pancake is easy to make for breakfast.

Highlights Pancake is a popular breakfast meal.

Make it Indian-style with this spicy aloo pancake recipe.

Here is an easy recipe to help you make it at home.

A delicious meal is all we need to start our day with. And, by a delicious meal we mean something flavourful and spicy, even for breakfast. The paratha-lover in us doesn't give in easily to western-style sandwiches and cereal bowls. We may like the occasional serving of pancakes and French toast, but not always. But, if we get the same pancake with a desi spin, it is more than welcomed. This aloo pancake recipe is what we have in mind of a nice fusion food with our favourite potatoes.





Sweet pancakes get a desi makeover with this spicy aloo pancake. It is like a large aloo tikki fashioned into a more subtle treat for breakfast. Mashed boiled potatoes are mixed with onions and veggies like carrots and capsicum, and spiced with black pepper powder and red chilli flakes, all of which are turned into delectable pancakes. Sounds interesting? It really is. Check out the recipe below to make this stunningly unique morning dish.





(Also Read: Ever Heard Of Aloo Pizza? Make It At Home With This Recipe Video!)





Boiled potatoes are used to make pancakes.







Spicy Aloo Pancake recipe -

(Makes 3-4 pancakes)





Ingredients -





2 boiled potatoes





Half cup all-purpose flour (maida)





Half cup semolina (sooji)





1 onion, finely chopped





Half carrot, finely chopped





Half capsicum, finely chopped





1/4 tsp baking powder





Salt to taste





Black pepper powder to taste





1 tsp oregano





Half tsp chilli flakes





Grated cheese (optional)





Butter/ghee/oil for cooking





Method -





Step 1- Mix together boiled and mashed potatoes with maida and sooji.





Step 2 - Add the veggies, salt, black pepper powder, oregano, red chilli flakes and baking powder. Add grated cheese also if you want to. Mix well.





Step 3- Lightly knead the mixture to make soft dough. Keep it in the refrigerator for at least half an hour to let it set.





Step 4 - Take the dough out from the refrigerator. Divide them into dough balls and roll them out to make pancake-sized roti.





Step 5 - In a small pan, heat butter, ghee or oil, and cook the pancakes from both the sides till crispy brown. It will not take more than 5 minutes.





And, your spicy aloo pancakes are ready.





If serving for kids, you can decorate these pancakes with more grated cheese, tomato sauce or green chutney. Enjoy this delicious potato dish for breakfast and we are sure it will take a spot in your regular breakfast menu.









