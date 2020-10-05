Watch: This Drool-Worthy Spicy Dry Chicken Recipe Defines Indulgence

You may relish this dish as is or pair with some roti, naan or paratha

If you are anything like us, then a bowl of juicy chicken chunks, dunked in a pool of spices, is enough to make you slurp! One of the most popular meats among every non-vegetarian across India, chicken is known for its versatility. From a simple and healthy chicken stew to greasy, delicious and sinful chicken ghee roast - chicken can be whipped up into a variety of lip-smacking dishes that can make you drool. In fact, chicken gives you enough room for experimentation. You will also find a plethora of chicken recipes in every region that make an indispensable part of their food culture.





We managed to find a spicy dry chicken recipe that can be an ideal appetiser option for every spice-lover. It is also called chicken sukka (sukka means dry). For the unversed, chicken sukka is a popular Mangalorean recipe that generally has two variations- dry and semi-dry. This recipe of dry spicy chicken is shared by vlogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.





How To Make Spicy Dry Chicken | Chicken Sukka Recipe:

For preparing spicy dry chicken, you need to first marinate the chicken pieces for 30 minutes with turmeric powder, lime juice, yogurt, coriander leaves and salt. Meanwhile prepare dry gravy with coconut, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, bay leaf, red chilli, onion, ginger-garlic paste, tomato and Kashmiri red chilli. All you need to do is add the marinated chicken to the gravy and cook.

You may relish this dish as is or pair with some roti, naan or paratha to make a wholesome meal. Bon Appétit!





Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe Video Of Spicy Dry Chicken:

