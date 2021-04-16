Summer is here and so is the time to indulge in sweet and juicy watermelon. It is, in fact, one such fruit that hydrates and refreshes us amidst the scorching heat. Besides this seasonal goodness is loaded with nutrients that benefit out overall health in multiple ways. Watermelon contains more than 90 percent water and is a storehouse of vitamins and minerals. From hydrating us to lowering oxidative stress - watermelon has myriads of benefits. We just love bingeing on cool and crunchy watermelon. Many of us also like making juice and Popsicle with the fruit. But have you ever considered making soup with it. Yes, you heard us. We have a recipe that can help you make a spicy bowl of soup with watermelon. Sounds interesting, right?

This interesting dish is basically a chilled soup that is made with watermelon puree and fresh mint, blended well and sautéed with a flavourful ginger-garlic paste and chilli flakes. It is then chilled for a few hours and served with ice cubes and some mint leaves on top. A summer delight, this delicious cold soup will tantalise your tastebuds in no time. Let's take a look at the recipe.

Also Read: Don't Throw And Waste Watermelon Skin; Use It To Make This Yummy Sabzi

Summer-Special: How To Make Spicy Watermelon Soup:

1. Pour the watermelon cubes and mint in a blending jar and blend. Keep aside

2. Heat olive oil in a pan and add some ginger-garlic paste and chilli flakes in it. Saute for a while.

3. Then add the Watermelon puree in to it and mix for a while.

4. Let it cool. You may put it in refrigerator for atleast an hour.

5. Garnish with some mint leaves and serve cold. You may add some ice cubes if you want.

Try this unique recipe today and let us know how you like it. And for more such unique watermelon-based recipes, click here.

Watch the detailed spicy watermelon soup recipe video in the header.