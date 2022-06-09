Our morning routine is incomplete without a delicious and filling breakfast, right? There is something wonderful about starting your day on a scrumptious note. But deciding what to eat first thing in the morning is quite the task! Let us make this easier for you, we have found quite the delicious recipe for you. If you are a fan of dhokla, then this bread dhokla roll makes for a lip-smacking breakfast. The recipe video was shared by YouTube food blogger Parul Gupta through her page 'Cook With Parul'. Bread roll meets the Gujarati classic dhokla to give us these steamed and stuffed rolls. Slices of bread are filled with potato masala and coated with besan to make this breakfast recipe which is not just healthy, but tasty too.





Also Read: 5 Mixed Veg Recipes You Can Make Using Leftover Vegetables

Bread Dhokla Roll Recipe: How To Make Steamed Bread Dhokla Roll

Start by preparing the besan batter, you won't need sugar or soda in this batter. All you have to do is whisk a smooth batter with besan, salt, water and a drop of oil. For the masala, mash together grated boiled potatoes, red chilli powder, jeera powder, cumin powder, red chilli flakes, chaat masala, chopped green chillies and chopped ginger. Keep this masala aside.

Time for the assembly. Roll the bread thin with a rolling pin and spread red chilli sauce. Place the potato masala on one side and close the bread with the masala inside. Dip the bread roll in the besan batter and steam the coated bread rolls in a double boiler. Once the besan is cooked, remove the roll and cut it into bite-sized pieces. Make a tadka with oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves and green chillies and pour it over the dhokla. The bread dhokla roll is ready!





Watch the step-by-step recipe of Bread Roll Dhokla below:











Sounds delicious, right? Make this bread roll dhokla at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us how you liked it in the comments section!