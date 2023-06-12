Deciding what to eat for breakfast is a daily struggle for most of us. In the morning, we barely have any time as we have a myriad of activities to do, and between all this, we have to make sure we kick-start our morning on a healthy note. Some of these healthy dishes that are a go-to option for people include an omelette, idli, upma, or even a fruit bowl. Another favourite breakfast option that is enjoyed all across the country is cheela. You must have tried varieties such as moong dal cheela, besan ka cheela, oat cheela, aloo ka cheela, and more. But have you ever tried chawal ka cheela? This yummy cheela is super easy to make and will save you on days when you're unable to decide what to eat for breakfast.

Photo Credit: istock

What Is Chawal Ka Cheela?

As the name suggests, this cheela is made using chawal (rice). It's basically like a desi pancake, but healthier and tastier. It also has a whole lot of veggies in it, such as capsicum, tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, etc., which adds to its nutritional value. It doesn't take much time to prepare and makes for an excellent breakfast option that'll help replenish your energy levels.

Is Chawal Ka Cheela Healthy?

If you're wondering if this cheela is healthy, then fret not, go ahead and make it for yourself without any worries. Rice, the main ingredient in this cheela, helps provide a good amount of carbohydrates that are required to stay energetic. You just have to be mindful of your portion size and the amount of oil you use while making it.

How To Make Chawal Ka Cheela | Chawal Ka Cheela Recipe

This recipe has been shared by food blogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul.' To make this cheela, you would need soaked rice, transfer it to a food processor, and blend until you get a smooth paste. (Add some water along with the rice). Now, transfer the paste to a bowl and keep it aside. Meanwhile, heat some oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, jeera, sesame seeds, chopped ginger, green chillies, and curry leaves.





Mix well and top the rice paste mixture with this tadka. Now, add onions, capsicum, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes, and cabbage. Combine everything together and add salt, black pepper powder, and coriander leaves. Heat some oil in a pan set on a low-medium flame. Pour a ladleful of the prepared batter into it and allow it to cook evenly. Flip and cook the other side until done. Serve hot with chutney and enjoy!

Watch the detailed recipe video below:











Try out this delicious cheela at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below. Happy Cooking!