Breakfast is undoubtedly one of the most important meals of the day. It plays a key role in replenishing our body with essential nutrients after a long period of resting. Which is why it is essential to kick-start our mornings with a wholesome and healthy breakfast. Not doing so can hamper our energy levels and have a drastic impact on our day-to-day activities. While there are plenty of breakfast options to choose from, it is often advised to include food that is protein-rich as it keeps us full for longer. And one such loved breakfast option is a good old cheela. Traditionally made with besan, this cheela recipe is made using moong dal - which is a great source of plant-based protein. Adding to its nutritional value, it is further stuffed with a flavourful paneer filling.





This moong dal cheela recipe makes for a wholesome and healthy breakfast meal. It is stuffed with a delicious paneer filling and will keep your hunger pangs at bay. Make this super easy cheela for a power packed breakfast and pair it with some mint or tamarind chutney. So, without much ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

Moong Dal Cheela Recipe: How To Make Moong Dal Cheela Stuffed With Paneer

To begin with the recipe, we first need to prepare the batter. For this, combine ginger, garlic, chillies, salt, turmeric, moong dal and water together. Grind until smooth and beat well. Add onion, coriander and chopped peas to the batter. Cover and chill for 1 hour. Add soda.

To prepare the paneer filling, in a separate bowl, combine grated paneer, green chillies, onion, lemon juice, chaat masala and salt. Next, heat oil in a pan and fry spoonfuls of the prepared batter. Once done, stuff the cheela with the paneer filling and serve hot. Moong dal cheela stuffed with paneer is ready!











Try this wholesome and protein-rich cheela recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments below!