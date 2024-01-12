Dry fruits are a treasure trove of nutrients. While it is essential to eat them year-round, it becomes even more important to do so during winter. The chilly weather outside can easily weaken our immunity, and this is when dry fruits come to our rescue. From almonds and walnuts to figs and dates, you must stock your pantry with all of them. They will not only help keep you healthy, but they are also an ideal option for healthy snacking. We suggest you buy them from MORE, as you can also earn exciting rewards in return. How? If you use the NDTV Big Bonus App, you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 20% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning.

Photo Credit: iStock

5 Must-Have Dry Fruits To Stock Up During The Winter Season:

1. Almonds

Almonds are quite beneficial for keeping our bodies warm during the winter season. This is due to the presence of healthy fats in them. They are also rich in vitamin E and help protect the skin from damage caused by harsh weather conditions. Add them to your smoothies, yoghurt, or even salads.

2. Walnuts

Walnuts, too, help in maintaining body temperature. The fact that they are rich in omega-3 helps achieve this. Walnuts are also great for boosting immunity and beneficial for our heart health. Soak them overnight and have them first thing in the morning to reap their benefits.

3. Cashew Nuts

You must also stock your pantry with cashew nuts. They are rich in healthy fats and various nutrients, and they also support heart and skin health. Cashew nuts can easily be incorporated into various snacks, curries, and even desserts.

4. Dates

Another must-have dry fruit during the winter is dates. Since they naturally contain sugar, they can help boost your energy on drowsy winter afternoons. Additionally, the presence of antioxidants in them helps strengthen the immune system, preventing illnesses.

5. Figs

Figs (anjeer) make for another beneficial addition to your winter diet. They have warming properties and are quite comforting to have in the cold weather. They are rich in vitamins A, K, potassium, and zinc, all of which will keep your body healthy.

