Healthy and glowing skin is something that we all desire. While some of us are naturally blessed with it, others are on the hunt for remedies to achieve it. During the winter, it becomes even more difficult to do so. The cold and harsh weather outside can easily rip the natural oils present in our skin and make it dry. The best way to fix this problem is by enriching your diet with certain foods. Of course, you can use skin care products, but you must nourish your body from within as well. In this article, we'll be sharing some winter-special foods you must add to your diet.

Here Are 5 Winter Foods To Keep Your Skin Healthy And Glowing During Winter:

1. Carrots

Carrots are considered one of the best foods for winter. They are a rich source of vitamin C, which is essential for our body to produce collagen. Not only this, but they are also high in vitamin A, which helps reduce the damage caused by free radicals in the skin. Enjoy them in the form of a delicious salad, juice, or pickle.

2. Beetroot

Beetroot is another excellent winter food you must add to your diet. It is enriched with essential nutrients and antioxidants and can do wonders for your skin. You can have it as is or even apply it topically to your skin. Either way, it's immensely beneficial for improving your skin's health.

3. Green Leafy Veggies

Your diet must also contain a sufficient amount of green leafy vegetables. They are a great source of vitamin K and also have anti-inflammatory properties. Spinach, kale, mustard greens, etc. are all great. Add them to your diet and see how quickly they make your skin better.

4. Broccoli

Another winter food that is great for your skin is broccoli. It is high in vitamin C, which in turn helps in the production of collagen. Several studies suggest that the antioxidants present in broccoli may protect your skin from sun damage. So, make sure to include this veggie in your diet as much as possible.

5. Berries

Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are all amazing for skin health. They too are rich in vitamin C and help give your skin that natural glow. They also have vitamin E in them, which is great for removing dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and blemishes.

Disclaimer: NDTV Is A Media Partner Providing Certain Promotional Services To Enigmatic Smile India Rewards Private Limited For Its Application.