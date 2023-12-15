Is the chilly winter air making your hair dry? Has your hair lost the shine it had before? Are you tired of finding solutions to fix it? Then, dear reader, this article will be of interest to you. During the winter, our hair tends to become dry as the chilly air sucks out all the natural oils from our scalp. To strengthen them, there are several natural methods you can rely on. The best one is to use common kitchen ingredients. From coconut oil and curd to bananas, there are many natural ingredients that can nourish your hair and restore its shine. If you buy these ingredients from MORE using the NDTV Big Bonus App, you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 20% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning.

5 Kitchen Ingredients That Can Help Manage Dry Hair During Winter:

1. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has some remarkable benefits for our hair. It helps improve the health of your scalp and promotes hair growth. Once you start using coconut oil on a regular basis, you'll notice your hair looking shinier than ever. Apply it to your scalp at least once a week.

2. Eggs

If you struggle with thin hair, then eggs are the best solution for you. They are rich in protein, biotin, and folate, all of which are known to keep hair thick and healthy. Reap their benefits by incorporating them into your diet and applying an egg hair mask.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar

Another excellent kitchen ingredient for healthy hair is apple cider vinegar. It helps cleanse the scalp, restores its pH level, and gives hair a healthy shine. Mix it with some water and rinse your hair with it before washing it with shampoo.

4. Curd

Curd is great for smoothing out dry hair. The lactic acid present in it helps moisturise the hair, ensuring it remains soft. Additionally, it also promotes hair growth and clears out any dead cells on the scalp, if any. Apply it to your hair and see the results for yourself.

5. Bananas

As we all know, bananas are rich in potassium. This nutrient is essential to improving blood circulation to the hair follicles. When this happens, it encourages hair growth and prevents hair loss. Bananas will give your hair a silky and smooth appearance.





Stock your pantry with these kitchen ingredients and get the healthy and shiny hair that you've always desired.





