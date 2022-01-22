Let's admit it; there are times when some of us buy fruits and vegetables in excess and forget to use them. And some other times, even if we use them, there are many food scraps left behind. These food scraps are often thrown away in the dustbin. But did you know that these scraps can be equally nutritious and can be turned into some yummy recipes? Well, if you are someone who wants to make use of these scraps but don't know how to, then fret not; we have your back! To introduce you to some new recipes and cooking ways, we bring you a list of things you can make with food scraps! And not to forget, by making these recipes, you will also be saving your money on buying excess veggies.





Here Are 5 Recipes To Make From Food Scraps

Potato skin is high in vitamins C, B, iron, calcium, potassium, and various other nutrients. It can also help you manage your blood pressure and improve your skin, hair, and bone strength. These chips are simple to make and take only a few minutes to prepare. All you have to do is cut the potato skin, clean, season it, and bake it.

According to the USDA, one tablespoon (6 gms) of orange peel contains 14 percent of the daily value of vitamin C, which is roughly three times that of the inner fruit. They're also four times as high in fibre. Orange peels also contain various other nutrients that are beneficial to our health.

If you are looking for a delicious way to use broccoli, then this recipe is just that! In this recipe, you can chop the broccoli head into small pieces and use the stem of the broccoli as well. Then, you can grate the stem and mix it with mashed potatoes to make this tikki. The stem of this vegetable is known to be highly nutritious.

Are the bananas on your table about to go bad? This recipe for spiced banana bread is a delicious way to use up those bananas. You can easily serve this bread at any of your gatherings after a heavy meal. You're in for a real treat if you serve them with a scoop of ice cream!

Vegetable broth is one of the best ways to make use of multiple leftover veggies and their scraps. You can use this broth in numerous recipes, and it will surely make your meals more nutritious. This recipe is easy and quick. Plus, you can store the broth in your fridge for up to two weeks.





Try out these recipes and let us know which one you liked the best, in the comments below.