Time and again, we all have heard from numerous people about the importance of vitamin C. We have constantly been told how vital it is to build our immunity. However, this isn't the only reason you should add vitamin C to your diet. This nutrient is essential for preserving bone and tooth strength, increasing metabolism, repairing wounds, and maintaining healthy skin and hair. And to consume all those benefits, I am sure that you must have tried to take fruits, juices and recipes rich in vitamin C. But making these recipes from scratch every day can be a hassle. So, how to gain vitamin C every day without doing much efforts? Well, if you are looking for something, then we have just what you need! Here we bring you a recipe of orange peels candy that you can make in no time!





(Also Read: 7 Vitamin C Drinks That Will Get The Iron Levels In Your Body Pumping)





As per USDA, the vitamin C content in 1 tablespoon (6 gms) of orange peel is 14% of the daily value - roughly three times that of the inner fruit. They also have four times the amount of fibre. Orange peels are also high in many other nutrients that aid our health. So, with such great benefits, trying out these orange peep candies are a must!

The recipe that we bring you today is by Instagram user @plantyou. In this recipe, she makes use of leftover orange peels and cooks a sweet candy from it. The process of making these candies are super simple. All you need to do is cut the orange peels into bite-size pieces and mix them in a sugary syrup to add a sweet taste to them! So, without waiting, let us check out the full recipe for these candies.

(Also Read: Vitamin C Benefits: Load Up On These Foods For Healthy And Strong Bones)

Here's How To Make Orange Peel Candies | Vitamin C Rich Candies

First, take orange peels and cut them into small pieces. Now wash them and boil for 15 minutes. Then in a separate pan, add water and sugar and let it come to a boil. Then throw in the orange peels in it. Simmer it for 30 minutes till it becomes thick and sticky. Once done, store them and enjoy!





You can make the lemon candies from the same process.





Watch the full video of the orange peel recipe here:

Make this delicious treat, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!