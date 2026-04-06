Every summer, something quietly tragic happens in kitchens all over India. A watermelon gets sliced, the red flesh disappears in minutes, and the thick white rind goes straight to the dustbin. We do not even think twice about it. But here is the thing: that rind you have been throwing away is actually one of the most versatile, budget-friendly ingredients you are ignoring. It is loaded with water and nutrients, takes on spices beautifully, and works in both sweet and savoury dishes. This summer, before you toss the rind, give it a real chance. Here are five recipes worth making.

What Is the Rind and Why Should You Cook With It?

Let's clarify: when we say rind, we mean the white, firm flesh between the red interior and dark green skin. The green skin is edible but often peeled due to its waxy texture. Once peeled, the rind acts like a vegetable, crunchy and cucumber-like, with a jicama texture. It withstands cooking methods such as stewing, stir-frying, pickling, and roasting, offering a free vegetable with every watermelon purchase. Cooked, it resembles pumpkin or squash in texture and flavour, taking a similar cooking time, as watermelon is in the squash family. It absorbs spices well, making it ideal for Indian curries and sabzis.





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Here Are 5 Recipes To Use Watermelon Rind

1. Watermelon Rind Ki Sabzi (Simple Everyday Subzi)

This is the most straightforward recipe on the list, and one that will feel familiar the moment you make it. It is basically a pressure-cooked subzi with a classic north Indian-style tadka, the kind that goes well with roti or rice on a regular weekday. The rind turns soft and slightly silky once cooked, soaking up all the masalas really well.





Ingredients (serves 4)

4 cups watermelon rind, peeled and cut into cubes

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

A pinch of hing (asafoetida)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 cup onion, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon grated ginger or ginger paste

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 green chilli, sliced

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander and a squeeze of lemon to finish

Method





Start by peeling the dark green skin off your watermelon rind and chopping the white part into rough cubes. Heat oil in a pressure cooker or Instant Pot and let the cumin seeds splutter. Add the hing, turmeric, and onion, and cook until the onion just starts to turn translucent. Add the ginger and give it a quick stir.





Add the watermelon rind and pressure cook for about 20 minutes, followed by a quick steam release. Once done, open the lid and switch back to sauté mode. Add the garam masala, red chilli powder, and sliced green chilli, and cook for another 4 minutes uncovered. Finish with a squeeze of lemon and fresh coriander. If you like it slightly sweet in the Gujarati style, you can add a tablespoon of jaggery at this stage.





This one is best eaten fresh and hot with chapati or steamed rice.

2. Kalingar Nu Shaak (Gujarati Watermelon Rind Curry)

If the first recipe is your weekday version, this is the one you make when you want something a little more complex and aromatic. This is a traditional Gujarati curry, known as Kalingar nu Shaak or Tarbuj nu Shaak, and it uses a vaghar (tempering) that is slightly more layered than a basic tadka, with curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, and hing all contributing.





Ingredients (serves 4)

4 cups watermelon rind, peeled and cubed

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon fenugreek seeds (methi dana)

1/8 teaspoon hing

10 curry leaves

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon grated ginger

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 green chilli

-Salt to taste

Lemon juice and coriander to garnish

Method





Heat the oil and add the cumin seeds, letting them sizzle for a few seconds. Then add the fenugreek seeds, hing, curry leaves, and turmeric all together. The fenugreek seeds add a gentle bitterness that balances beautifully with the mild sweetness of the rind. If you do not have them, you can use fenugreek leaves towards the end or simply leave them out.





Add the chopped onion and cook until translucent, then stir in the ginger. Add the watermelon rind, season with salt, and pressure cook for 20 minutes. Once the pressure releases, go back to sauté mode and stir in the garam masala, red chilli powder, and green chilli. Cook for a few minutes until the masalas coat the rind well. Adjust the consistency, add water if you want it saucier, or let it cook down if you prefer a drier subzi.





Serve with bajra rotla or plain phulkas, and a side of chaas.

3. Watermelon Rind Murabba (Sweet Preserve)

This one takes a bit of patience but gives you a beautiful jar of sweet, fragrant preserves that you can eat with paratha, spread on toast, or serve alongside namkeen as a chutney-style accompaniment. Murabba is a traditional way of preserving fruits and vegetables in Indian cooking, and watermelon rind is a surprisingly ideal candidate.





Ingredients (makes 1 medium jar)

3 cups watermelon rind, peeled and cut into small cubes

2 cups sugar

1 cup water

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

A few strands of saffron

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Pinch of black salt (optional, to balance sweetness)

Method





Peel and cube the rind into small pieces. Boil the rind until the pieces start to look slightly translucent; this is the key visual cue that the rind has softened enough to absorb the syrup. Drain and set aside.





In a separate pan, combine sugar and water and bring to a boil to make a simple syrup. Add the cardamom powder, saffron, and lemon juice, then drop in the boiled rind pieces. Let the whole thing simmer on a low flame, stirring occasionally, until the syrup thickens and the rind pieces become glossy and slightly translucent throughout. This can take 25 to 35 minutes.





Once done, cool completely before transferring to a clean, sterilised jar. It keeps well in the fridge for up to 3 weeks. Eat it with warm parathas or stir a spoonful into curd.





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4. Churro-Style Cinnamon Watermelon Rind Fries (Air Fryer Dessert)

Yes, this one is unusual. And yes, it works brilliantly. Something about the earthy, woody flavour of cinnamon adds something extra to watermelon rind, and watermelon rinds are mild enough to play well with a wide variety of spices. This recipe is inspired by the classic Mexican churro, but you do not need to deep fry anything. The air fryer does the work in under 10 minutes.





Ingredients (serves 4)

500 grams watermelon rind (roughly 1 lb)

1/4 cup sugar (or jaggery powder if you prefer a more desi touch)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Vanilla-flavoured yoghurt or malai to serve alongside

Method





Use a paring knife to slice the green skin off the rind and discard it. Cut the rind into finger-sized portions, roughly the size of thick fries.





In a shallow bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon. Roll each piece of rind through the mixture, coating all sides generously. Place in the basket tray of a pre-heated air fryer set to 190°C (375°F) and air fry for approximately 8 to 9 minutes, flipping once after about 4 or 5 minutes.





They come out with a pleasantly firm, slightly chewy texture, not soggy or mushy. Serve warm with vanilla yoghurt as a dipping sauce. If you want to make it more Indian, add a pinch of elaichi (cardamom) to the cinnamon-sugar coating and serve with a dollop of sweet thick curd instead.





This is a brilliant after-dinner dessert for kids, and honestly, for anyone with a sweet tooth.

5. Watermelon Rind Achaar-Style Stir Fry (Quick Pickle Fry)

This last recipe sits somewhere between a quick pickle and a dry stir fry, and it works as a side dish the same way a kachumbar or a tangy chutney would. It is sharp, spicy, and comes together in under 15 minutes. Think of it as a lazy achaar that you eat the same day.





Ingredients (serves 4)

3 cups watermelon rind, peeled and julienned or thinly sliced

2 tablespoons mustard oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon kalonji (nigella seeds)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon amchur (dry mango powder)

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander and green chilli to finish

Method





Cut the rind into thin strips; it behaves much like a cucumber when raw, and holds its crunch well during a quick stir-fry. Heat mustard oil in a wide pan until it just starts to smoke, then lower the flame and add mustard seeds. Once they splutter, add kalonji and turmeric.





Toss in the watermelon rind strips and stir on high heat for 3 to 4 minutes. You want some char on the edges while the inside stays firm. Add red chilli powder, amchur, and salt, and toss everything together for another couple of minutes. Finish with fresh coriander and sliced green chilli.





This goes brilliantly with dal chawal, but also works as a snacky side alongside papad and yoghurt.

A Few Tips Before You Start

Peel the dark green outer skin before cooking in most of these recipes; it has a waxy texture that does not break down well. The white rind is what you want.





Do not worry about getting every last bit of red flesh off — a little pink left on the rind is absolutely fine and adds a slight sweetness.





The rind keeps well in the fridge for 2 to 3 days once cut, so if you are using a large watermelon, you can prep the rind and store it for different recipes across the week.





Also Read: Why Storing Mangoes In That Blinkit Bag Is A Smart Choice For Summer

Stop Binning It, Start Cooking It

Watermelon rind is genuinely one of the most underused ingredients in the Indian kitchen, and that is a bit of a shame given how well it takes to our spices, our cooking methods, and our love of getting every bit of value from what we buy. Whether you go the sabzi route, the murabba route, or the slightly wild cinnamon fry route, the rind delivers. And the next time someone at home reaches for the dustbin lid, you now have five very good reasons to stop them.