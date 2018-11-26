Student Of The Year 2 Actor Ananya Panday Is Vacationing In London With Her 'True Love'! (See Pic)

Highlights Ananya Panday is currently vacationing in London

Panday posted a picture of herself drinking hot chocolate

Panday is quite a foodie and is spotted indulging in delicious food

Student Of The Year 2 debutante actor Ananya Panday is already a huge hit with people on Instagram. The beauty who has 744K followers on Instagram is pretty active on the social media platform and keeps her followers and fans informed about her life. Panday, like a lot of other Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, is in London right now and the bubbly actor appears to be having a lot of fun there. Panday recently turned 20 and celebrated her birthday at The Bastian in Mumbai, with a small group of friends, which included her SOTY2 co-star Tara Sutaria. Ananya and her family can often be spotted at the restaurant, which is popular with a number of other Bollywood celebs as well. But in London, she is not enjoying in her vacation with any family member, but has in fact been spending some quality time with her 'true love'.





Before you get all excited, let us clarify that Ananya Panday claims to have declared her 'true love' for not a person, but a beverage- hot chocolate! We all crave for a cup of simmering hot chocolate with tiny marshmallows in it, during the chilly winters, and what better place to enjoy hot chocolate than London around Christmas? Ananya doesn't seem to care about those calories and is seemingly quite happy and content with her winter companion- the hot chocolate.





Also Read: Ananya Panday Had A Very Foodie 20th Birthday: Here's Proof! (See Pics)

Have a look at Ananya Panday's 'True Love':

Ananya Panday is vacationing in London





Ananya Panday is usually known to eat quite healthy. In fact, the whole cast and crew of SOTY2 is being treated to especially prepared gourmet low-calorie healthy meals by the catering service Vanity Kitchen. The super fit Ananya may be working out a lot, because she is seen to be indulging in all sorts of delicious food. A picture of Ananya Panday brunching at The Bastian with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan had gone viral not long back. The two youngsters were seen indulging in some delicious chocolate chip pancakes, which are very popular with Bollywood stars.





Well, we wish Ananya Panday more good times with her 'true love' this winter!







