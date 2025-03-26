Ketchup is a beloved condiment, often used to enhance the flavours of various dishes. However, most store-bought versions contain high amounts of refined sugar, preservatives, and artificial additives. Making your own no-sugar ketchup at home is a healthier alternative, allowing you to control the ingredients while enjoying a rich, natural taste. This homemade version uses natural sweetness from dates and beetroot, making it a great choice for those looking to cut down on sugar without compromising on flavour. The recipe was shared by chef Priya Vijan and it is very simple to follow.





Why Homemade Ketchup is Better

1. No Refined Sugar

Store-bought ketchup can contain up to 4 grams of sugar per tablespoon. This homemade version replaces refined sugar with natural sweeteners like dates, which provide nutrients and fibre while keeping the taste pleasantly sweet.

2. Free from Additives and Preservatives

Commercial ketchups often contain stabilisers, artificial colours, and preservatives to extend shelf life. Making your own ensures you avoid unnecessary chemicals and enjoy a fresher, cleaner product.

3. Packed with Nutrients

Using real, whole ingredients like tomatoes, beetroot, and spices makes this ketchup a nutritional powerhouse. Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants like lycopene, while beetroot adds vitamins and minerals. The use of natural spices enhances digestion and provides additional health benefits.

4. Customisable to Taste

When making your own ketchup, you can adjust the seasoning, sweetness, and thickness to your liking. Whether you prefer a tangier or spicier version, homemade ketchup offers flexibility that store-bought options don't.





How To Make No-Sugar Ketchup I Sugar-Free Tomato Sauce Recipe

Prepare the Ingredients - Gather fresh tomatoes, beetroot, onion, garlic, dates, and whole spices. Cook the Ingredients - Add all ingredients, except apple cider vinegar and salt, to a pot with water. Simmer on low heat for about 30 minutes until everything softens. Remove Whole Spices - Take out the bay leaf, cinnamon, star anise, and peppercorns to prevent an overpowering taste. Blend and Strain - Blend the cooked mixture into a smooth puree and strain it using a fine sieve to achieve a silky texture. Simmer Again - Return the strained mixture to the pot, add apple cider vinegar, and simmer until it thickens to the desired consistency. Final Seasoning - Add salt to taste, let the ketchup cool, and transfer it to a glass jar for storage in the refrigerator.

Ways to Use No-Sugar Ketchup in Dishes

As a Dip - Pair it with homemade fries, vegetable sticks, or grilled cheese sandwiches for a classic combination.

In Sandwiches & Burgers - Spread it on sandwiches and burgers for a natural burst of flavour.

For Marinades & Glazes - Use it as a base for barbecue sauces, glazes, or marinades for grilled meats and vegetables.

In Stir-Fries & Curries - Add it to stir-fried vegetables or curries for a touch of tanginess and depth.

With Eggs & Breakfast Dishes - Serve it alongside scrambled eggs, omelettes, or breakfast wraps for a wholesome start to the day.

By making this no-sugar ketchup at home, you not only enjoy a healthier condiment but also experience the joy of fresh, preservative-free flavours. Try it out and transform your meals with this nutritious, homemade alternative!