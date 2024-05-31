The kitchen, to us, is a world full of surprises. Now and then, we come across ingredients and their surprising uses in our daily lives. From spices being healing ingredients to baking soda being a cleaning agent, we have multiple options to explore in a kitchen. Did you know a bottle of tomato ketchup too is a part of the list? You heard us. One of the most popular condiments globally, tomato ketchup has far more usage than being a culinary goodness. In this article, we will explore a few such popular uses of tomato ketchup that will leave you surprised to the core. Sounds interesting? So, without further ado, I think we should get going.





Tomato Ketchup Beyond Cooking: 6 Surprising Uses Of Tomato Ketchup:

1. Shine your utensils:

Tomato ketchup is acidic, making it a great cleaning agent for your utensils. So, when you have tough stains at the base of a pan or a bad black spot on a copper vessel, just put a few drops of ketchup and scrub it off. You can also use a pinch of salt for added coarseness for scrubbing.

2. Clean your hands:

If you have been tired of the strong garlic or fish smell on your fingers after cooking and eating, then your favourite ketchup is there to the rescue. As mentioned earlier, ketchup can be a great cleaning agent and the acidic properties can dissolve the bacteria, causing the stink. Apply some ketchup over your fingers and palm and rinse it under running water.

3. Dissolve rust:

If you find rust on any of your iron/cast iron utensils or any appliances in the house, we suggest resorting to some tomato ketchup for an easy solution. Simply cover the rust area with ketchup and let it sit for about 15-20 minutes. Then scrub it with a wire brush to find the acid in the ketchup dissolving the rust.





4. Fix hair colours:

Imagine diving in a swimming pool just to find your coloured hair getting damaged due to the chlorinated water. Sounds dreadful, right? Fret not! Just apply some ketchup on your hair strands, leave it for about 20-30 minutes and then, wash it out thoroughly.

5. Soothe wounds:

Have extra sachets of tomato ketchup at home? Don't know what to do with it? Here's a smart trick for you. Freeze them and use them as ice packs on wounds and scrapes.

6. Use as a make-up prop:

Is your child a part of the drama club in his school? If yes, then you surely have to dress him up now and then for some act. Next time, if you need to create a fake blood for his role, then all you need to do is, throw some tomato ketchup on his costume. But yes, cleaning the stain afterwards can be a bit troublesome!





So, what are you waiting for? Try these tricks and make the most of that bottle of ketchup in your kitchen. Have a nice day!