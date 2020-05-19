Summer Diet: This Sabja (Basil) Seeds Kheer Can Be An Ideal Dessert Option This Season

You can have sabja seed kheer as your post-dinner dessert

Highlights Basil seeds are dubbed to work as a great body coolant

They are also known to detox your body naturally

To make these sabja seeds appetising, we bring you a kheer recipe

Do you know what the black-coloured seed in a glass of falooda is called? It's the sweet basil seed, or as we call it sabja seed. Basil is a very popular herb in the culinary world, and its seeds are no less! Basil seeds are known for their rich antioxidant properties and have several health benefits. Speaking about the same, Bangalore- based Nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood said, "Sabja seeds help controlling diabetes and promote skin-health." These super seeds also make an ideal summer food due to their cooling properties.





How Sabja Seed Is An Ideal Summer Food:

The scorching summer heat can lead to several season-specific health issues, including dehydration, bloating, nausea, constipation et al. Basil seeds are dubbed to work as a great body coolant, keeping you well hydrated. They are also known to detox your body naturally and act as a stomach cleanser, regulating better bowel movements and metabolism. Sabja seeds are also touted to neutralise the acidic effect of HCL in the body, which brings a relief from the burning sensation (due to acidity).





Basil seeds are hard to chew, hence Dr. Anju Sood recommends, "it is best to soak them in water before consuming. It makes the seeds more gelatinous." To make these sabja seeds appetising, we bring you a kheer recipe that replaces rice or sewaiyan with these super seeds.

Also Read: How To Use Sabja (Basil) Seeds To Lose Weight Effectively





Sabja seeds are also touted to neutralise the acidic effect of HCL in the body

Here's The Recipe For Sabja Seed Kheer:

Ingredients:

Sabja (sweet basil) seeds- 2 tbsp





Water- half cup water





Milk- 1 litre





Cardamom- 2-3





Coconut flakes- to garnish





Almonds- 6-8 (chopped)





Raisins-10-12





Sugar- as per taste





Salt- 1 pinch





Method:

Step 1. Soak the sabja seeds in water for at least an hour. Strain the excess water through a sieve and keep it aside.





Step 2. Boil the milk with crushed cardamom in low flame in a saucepan and reduce it almost half.





Step 3. Add sugar as per your taste and add a pinch of salt. You can replace sugar with jaggery powder or palm sugar.





Step 4. Add almonds (leave a few for garnishing) and raisins and boil for at least 2 minutes.





Step 5. Switch off the flame and add the soaked sabja seed and mix well. Close the lid and keep for 10-15 minutes.





Step 6. Garnish with chopped almonds and coconut flakes.





You can have this lip-smacking sabja seed kheer as your post-dinner dessert to regulate a good metabolism in the morning, which will help you to keep going for the whole day. Bon appetite!













