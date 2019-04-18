Summer Diet Tips: Add These Two Ingredients To Coconut Water To Stay Hydrated

Summer Diet Tips: Coconut water provides our body with a good dose of electrolytes

Picture this: It's super-hot and humid outside and the moment you get inside your house, you get to savour a chilled glass of coconut water. Heavenly, isn't it? Most of us must have lived this moment. Coconut water is one summer cooler that is replete with health-benefiting properties. Not only does it fills you with an antioxidant load, but also ensures that your body is fully hydrated. Coconut water provides our body with a good dose of electrolytes that have the potential of doing wonders to your heart-health, skin-health and waistline.



However, if you wish to make the most of this thirst-quencher, add two kitchen ingredients to it that can take the nutritional value of the drink a notch higher. We are talking about honey and mint. Honey and mint both have a high nutritional profile. A lot of people use these two ingredients in their weight loss journey; thanks to their weight-loss promoting properties. These two ingredients can also help keep bloating and acidity at bay.







Coconut water is a naturally delicious drink that is devoid of preservatives and added sugars. Combining coconut water with honey and mint is a good way to keep indigestion at bay. If you happen to suffer from acid reflux and digestion issues, the enzymes present in coconut water would ease your tummy and keep bowel-related issues away. You can have this drink in the morning to boost your body's metabolism or even carry it in a bottle to your workplace and sip it through the day. Making this drink is an easy task and would take just five minutes.

Here Is How You Can Make Coconut Water With Lemon And Mint At Home:



Ingredients:



1 glass coconut water

1 tsp honey

2 sprigs mint



Method:



To begin with, take a glass and pour coconut water in it.

Then, add in honey in the coconut water and mix well.

Separate mint leaves from the sprig. You can either add the whole leaves or make a mint paste of it by grinding them in a mortar and pestle.

Mix all the ingredients properly and drink it chilled.



So, make the most of this drink while summer lasts and tell us in the comments section below if you know of more such ingredients that can be added in coconut water to make it more nutrient-dense.



