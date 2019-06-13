Drink This 3-Ingredient Ayurvedic Concoction To Detox Your Body This Summer

Many people associate detox with salads and leafy greens. However, there's more to it.

Summer is at its peak and the temperatures are only rising. There seems to be no respite from the sweltering heat. In such high temperatures, it is important to keep a close eye on what we include in our daily diet. Intake of heavy and greasy foods during summers could possibly lead to a number of digestive problems like acidity, bloating, constipation, water retention and even weight gain. To avoid such health conditions, what you can do from your end is either limit the consumption of these foods from your diet during summers or detox your body every once in a while to regain the lost nutrients.





Many people associate detox with salads and leafy greens. However, there's more to it. During summers, if you plan to detox your body, you must ensure that your body is well-hydrated at the same time, to avoid the chances of heat stroke and dehydration, both of which can make you feel weak to a great extent. An effective way to do so is by drinking this 3-ingredient Ayurvedic concoction.





According to Ayurveda Expert, Ashutosh Gautam, "Coarsely ground fennel, coriander seeds along with safed til seeds (white sesame seeds) can provide essential minerals like calcium, potassium and manganese that are lost in excessive sweating. Infusing this mixture in water is a good way to detox the body during this weather."

Coriander seeds are replete with health benefiting properties





The three ingredients used in this mixture are easily available in most Indian households and are replete with health benefiting properties. Fennel and coriander seeds are known for their digestive properties and white sesame seeds provide essential vitamins and minerals to our body. Fennel also helps in keeping water retention at bay as it acts as a diuretic and helps in flushing out excess water from the system. So if you're someone who often feels bloated, fennel could be the perfect pick for you.





Other than this, the volatile oils present in fennel seeds help in kick-starting the digestion process by promoting the production of gastric enzymes. Having fennel seeds in combination with coriander and white sesame seeds may help facilitate smooth bowel movement, which could further keep your stomach light.





So, the next time you plan to detox, bring together these three basic kitchen ingredients and make yourself this infused concoction. Let us know how it worked for you in the comments section below.







