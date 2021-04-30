Summer can be really brutal. Dehydration, indigestion, pimples, irritation and more - the unbearable heat brings a ton of issues along. And just when you start blaming the season for all your problems, coolers come to the rescue. We just love the variety of cooling beverages summer brings along, especially the fruity ones. These drinks help us cool down in no time. We use the juicy, hydrating tropical fruits (watermelon, pineapple, mango etc) to make a number of drinks, and we swear by each of them to quench our thirst. One such popular choice for many is a glass of refreshing pina colada. If you are like us, then you surely chug gallons of this drink during the summers. Made with fresh and sweet pineapples, pina colada is just irresistible: can't agree to it more.

As per popular perception, pina colada is a rum-based tropical cocktail that is best served in the bars and restaurants. But did you know, it has a non-alcoholic version too - the virgin pina colada - that can be prepared at home to satisfy even the non-alcoholic members of your group?! While the quintessential recipe is quite extensive and includes a number of ingredients in it, we found an easy version that can be prepared with just three simple ingredients - fresh pineapple, coconut milk and sugar/honey. And if the pineapple is too sweet, you can avoid adding sugar completely.

For this recipe, you can buy ready coconut milk available in every grocery store. But we suggest use the freshly prepared coconut milk to get the best taste and flavour out of the drink.

How To Make Coconut Milk At Home:

1. Grate the coconut and add it in a blending jar.

2. Add some warm water and blend.

3. Take a clean cloth, pour the coconut-water mix in it and strain well.

4. After you get the first-pressed thick coconut milk you can add some more warm water and strain the second press.

For this particular recipe, we suggest using the first-press thick coconut milk.

How To Make Pina Colada | Pina Colada Recipe:

All you need to do is take freshly chopped pineapples in a blending jar and prepared a thick puree. Do not add water in it. Add sugar or honey (as a substitute for sugar) and blend again. Finally, add the coconut milk and blend everything together until frothy. Now, take a juice glass, add some ice cubes and pour the drink. Garnish with some chopped pineapples and serve immediately.

Click here for the detailed recipe of pina colada recipe.

What are you waiting for? Try this recipe and prepare a café-like pina colada at home. All you need to remember serve the drink in a pretty-looking glass to add to the whole vibe.

To make your job easier, we found some pretty glass options for you to serve pina colada. Take a look:

Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.