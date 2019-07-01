Summer Essential: Defeat The Heat With A Bowlful Of Healthy Salad

Refresh your summer meal with a bowlful of delicious cold salad.

Gobbling on spicy, oily, greasy food in this scorching summer is a big ‘no'. High temperatures bring along a lot of health disadvantages - be it prickly heat piercing the skin or dehydration or fatigue. Adapting a suitable diet for long days and warm nights becomes quite essential in order to sustain in this weather. Staying hydrated during summers is the key to carve a problem-free physical and mental fitness. The best way to beat the heat graciously is to add refreshing, healthy salads in your regular diet. As there's a dearth of fruits and vegetables available during summers, you can prepare a variety of salads in accordance with your taste and liking. If you are not a salad person and find it boring, know that you are not alone. Many people find it difficult to replace their regular meal with a healthy bowl of salad. But, worry not; because this time we have got you a great escape. Cold salads are one of the ideal summer foods to ward off the summer blues.





‘Summer, sweat and salads' – sounds interesting. Doesn't it?





Cold salads, being both stove & stress-free, will cool down and refresh you inside out in this extreme heat wave. Cold salads are quite versatile in nature; you can use them as a filling in sandwiches and wraps or as a side dish, or you can just dig in the soulful bowl of health as is at any time of the day.

To make your salad interesting, add on some crunch by putting in some sprouts, and double its nutritional value by adding fresh leafy greens. You can even consider adding some lean proteins like paneer/tofu, eggs (preferably whites), fish, nuts, flax/chia seeds, chicken, yoghurt, low-fat cheese etc. to your salad. Adding herbs like lemon, garlic, ginger, basil etc. will give your salad a strong punch of both taste and function. Make sure you don't go overboard with the dressing; use an adequate amount of dressing in order to balance the calorific values. Refresh your summer meal with some delicious cold salads.





Benefits of adding a salad to your regular diet:







1. Salads are rich in insoluble fibres, which aid in digestion and help in lowering down bad cholesterol.











2. Salads are loaded with antioxidants like folic acid, lycopene, phytochemicals etc., which helps in warding off free radicles.











3. Salads are extremely low in calories and rich in fibres, which subsequently keep you full for longer, promoting weight loss.











4. Monounsaturated fats in salads help in absorption of phytochemicals, which further reduces the risk of chronic diseases.











5. Power packed with nutrients, salads are thermogenic as well, which has been proved beneficial in improving the metabolism function.





Here's how you can prepare a delightfully delicious cold salad at home:

Adding a healthful bowl of delectable cold salad in your summer diet will not only make you function better but will also make your summers joyously interesting.





Happy healthy & clean eating!







