Summer is the perfect time to add light and refreshing salads to your diet. Salads are full of natural, healthy ingredients that help you feel satiated while also nourishing your body with lots of nutrients. If you are a salad fanatic, here is a delicious and crunchy green salad recipe for you -- the Asian bok choy salad. For the unversed, bok choy, also called pak choi or pok choi is a type of Chinese cabbage. It has roundish green leaves and white crunchy stems. Bok choy can be used to make a variety of dishes. In this article, we will learn how to use it for a delicious salad that can make a wonderful side dish as well.

What Does Bok Choy Taste Like?

Bok choy has a mild, cabbage-like flavour. The green leaves can have a slightly bitter and grassy flavour. The white stem is crunchy and fresh. Apart from using it as a salad, bok choy is also popularly eaten as a stir-fry dish.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Eating Bok Choy

Bok choy is a cruciferous vegetable like kale, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli. According to Healthline, bok choy is a good source of vitamins C and K. Other essential nutrients in bok choy include Calcium, Iron, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, Zinc, Manganese, Selenium, Folate, and Vitamin A. Bok choy is also rich in antioxidants, which protect your cells from oxidative damage and inflammation.

How To Make Bok Choy Salad | Easy Bok Choy Salad Recipe

This bok choy salad uses blanched baby bok choy, mixed in creamy, sweet, and slightly tangy toasted sesame dressing. To make this simple salad, first boil water in a large pot and blanch halves of baby bok choy for 2 minutes. Take out the pieces of bok choy and transfer them into cold water so that they do not lose their crunch. Remove from the cold water and transfer to a plate. For the dressing, first, toast the sesame seeds in a dry cast iron skillet for 2 minutes. Next, grind them and combine the smooth paste with the rest of the ingredients for the dressing. Whisk until creamy and smooth. Add the desired amount of dressing to the bok choy. Serve at room temperature or chilled. Here is the full recipe with all the ingredients.

