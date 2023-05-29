Let's admit it, we all have a love-hate relationship with salads. On some days, we may struggle to eat them as we find them boring, and on other days, they become our go-to companions. And the time we all don't usually mind eating salads is during the summer. They are light, extremely filling, and help provide relief from the sweltering summer heat. However, whenever we think about making a salad, we usually slice a few cucumbers or carrots and serve it as is. While there's no harm in having them this way, it can become quite boring, right? Now, you may think making a salad like the one you get at a restaurant is quite difficult, but trust us, it's as simple as it gets. Today, we bring you a delicious salad recipe that is made with two summer favourites, mango and litchi. Once you try this yummy salad, you will be tempted to make it again and again. So, without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

Also Read: Summer Salads: 5 Interesting Salad Ideas You Would Love To Try

Is Mango Litchi Salad Healthy?

Yes, this salad definitely makes for a healthy option. Mango and litchi are both rich in essential nutrients and are also water-dense. Including them in your summer diet may prevent you from feeling dehydrated. However, make sure to have it in moderation, as both of these fruits contain excess amounts of sugar.

How To Prevent Mango Litchi Salad From Becoming Soggy?

Since both of these fruits have a high-water content, they do have a tendency to become soggy. To prevent this, it's best to choose ripe mangoes and litchis. Additionally, you could also pat dry these fruits to remove any excess moisture. Make sure to add the lemon juice after you've allowed the salad to cool down, as adding it at the beginning may end up making it moist.

Mango Litchi Salad Recipe: How To Make Mango Litchi Salad

To make this salad, you only need mangoes, litchi, and cucumber. Combine them in a bowl and sprinkle chaat masala on top. You can add some green chillies for a hint of spice. Next, add jeera and black salt, and squeeze some lemon juice all over it. Toss everything well and pop it in the refrigerator for a few minutes (this helps in better absorption of flavours). Serve chilled, and enjoy! Don't forget to garnish it with fresh mint leaves.

Also Read: High-Protein Salads: This Summer Season, Cool Down With These 5 Yummy Cold Salads





For the complete recipe for mango litchi salad, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious salad and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below. Meanwhile, if you're looking for more summer salad recipes, click here.