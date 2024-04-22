Red blood cells make up about 40-45% of blood's volume. The American Red Cross explains that the red blood cell's main function is to carry oxygen from the lungs and deliver it throughout our body. Red blood cells (RBCs) also transport waste such as carbon dioxide back to our lungs to be exhaled. The RBCs can carry oxygen due to a protein called haemoglobin. Our body requires certain important nutrients to make the red blood cells in the body, such as iron, copper, folate, vitamins A, B12, C, and vitamin E. Therefore, it is a good idea to consume meals that are rich in these nutrients and will benefit our overall health. In a recent Instagram post, Nutritionist Sonia Narang shared a simple, delicious and healthy 'RBC salad' that she explains will help improve our blood count with regular consumption.

What Are Goes In The RBC Salad?

Named resembling the red blood cells, this RBC salad stands for the three primary ingredients - radish, beetroot and carrot. In the caption of the video, the nutritionist writes, "This RBC Salad will increase your red blood cells. Radish, beetroot and carrots contain iron, calcium, vitamin C, vitamin B-6 and many more essential nutrients which will help in:





1. Increasing Blood count

2. Glowing Skin

3. Liver detoxifying

4. Regulating Blood Pressure"

How To Make The RBC Salad | Healthy Salad Recipe To Increase Blood Count

This healthy salad can be prepared quickly and effortlessly. Take a big salad bowl and add julienned beetroot, carrots, and radish. To enhance the nutrition levels as well as flavours, add some chopped coriander leaves, finely chopped green chillies, and pomegranate. Mix well and add some salt and black pepper. You can also add a little oil or lemon juice to aid vitamin absorption. Enjoy!

What Is The Best Time To Eat The RBC Salad?

The nutritionist shares in the caption that you can "have this salad 15 minutes before your meals. It may help lower post-meal blood sugars."





Try this tasty RBC salad at home and reap the multiple health benefits.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.