Summer Special: 6 Seasonal Fruits With Highest Water Content

Highlights With the rising temperature it becomes very important to stay hydrated

There are certain fruits too that can look after your fluid requirements

Fruits provide essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals and fibre

The citrulline present in watermelon helps in production of amino acid arginine, which boosts immunity system

Strawberries help keep the bad cholesterol at bay and are thus quite heart-friendly

Due to its high vitamin C content, peaches are considered to be one of the most skin-friendly foods

Cantaloupe is a rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, which is good for eye health

Pineapple has many anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe sore throat

Low in calories and high in fibres, apricots may help improve digestion

The gloomy winter skies are a thing of past and it is now time to embrace the summer in all its glory. The fruit sellers have already started to lure their customers with season's fresh produce, and honestly we cannot wait to grab our hands on the juicy and delicious fruits too. However, there is much more that these fruits do, than just satiating our cravings. The weather would begin to soar soon, and with the rising temperature it becomes very important to stay hydrated. While a bottle of water does its bit, but besides that there are certain fruits too that can look after your fluid requirements, due to their rich water quantity. They also provide essential nutrients , vitamins, minerals and fibre, in addition to keeping you cool.Red fleshed and abundantly rich in nutrients, watermelon contains about 92 percent water per volume. It is a rich source of the plant pigment lycopene which plays a crucial role in lowering risk of heart diseases. The citrulline present in watermelon helps in production of amino acid arginine, which boosts immunity system. Strawberries are a rich source of vitamin C, manganese, folate, potassium, B vitamins and vital flavonoids. They help keep the bad cholesterol at bay and are thus quite heart-friendly. The high content of fibre present in strawberries also facilitates smooth digestion.Peaches are packed with beta-carotene, lycopene and lutein, all of which are extremely good for our eyes and heart. Water content of peach is a whopping 88 percent. The refreshing fruit has anti-inflammatory properties. Peaches may also aid weight loss . Due to its high vitamin C content, peaches are considered to be one of the most skin-friendly foods too.According to the book 'Healing Foods', just a single serving of cantaloupe provides around half of your daily vitamin A and C requirement. About 90 percent of cantaloupe is water. Cantaloupe is also rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, which is good for eye health.Packed with vitamin C, the juicy and delicious fruit is also a rich source of manganese and fibre. Pineapple also has many anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe sore throat and abdominal pain. Apricots contain a whopping 86 percent water per volume. Low in calories and high in fibres, apricots may help improve digestion, promote clear skin and protect vision as well.(Also Read: 8 Amazing Apricot Benefits: The Nutritional Heavyweight Among Fruits Have them alone, in salads or in smoothies and shakes. But make sure you have enough of them to keep yourself hydrated and cool this summer!