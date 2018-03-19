Summer Special: 6 Seasonal Fruits With Highest Water Content

The citrulline present in watermelon helps in production of amino acid arginine, which boosts immunity system
Strawberries help keep the bad cholesterol at bay and are thus quite heart-friendly
Due to its high vitamin C content, peaches are considered to be one of the most skin-friendly foods
Cantaloupe is a rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, which is good for eye health
Pineapple has many anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe sore throat
Low in calories and high in fibres, apricots may help improve digestion