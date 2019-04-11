Summer Special: Delicious Summer Detox Drinks To Beat The Heat 

Highlights Summers are here in all its glory

Detoxing is crucial in summers

96 percent of cucumber's weight is just water

Summers are upon us and while we are still coming to terms with the scorching heat, we are also excited for all summer special fruits, veggies and herbs. The first batch of mangoes, freshly cut watermelon, chilled glass of nimbu shikanji, refreshing cucumber salads are some of our favourite things to munch and sip in summer. In addition to adding much welcome flavour to our palates, some of these summer special fruits and veggies could also serve as great detox options. The pollution, poor dietary and lifestyle choices make it very hard for our body to rejuvenate on its own. It is a good idea to pause and treat your body with something light and fresh, something that could cut through the excessive toxin overload and revitalises you from within. Here are some summer special detox drinks that could help induce a natural glow on your skin, boost digestion, metabolism and also aid weight loss.





1. Cucumber Mint Detox Drink





Cooling and crunchy cucumbers are a delight anytime of the day. Another summer staple we cannot get enough of is the zingy mint or pudina. Together they are one refreshing combination that you have to treat yourself with this summer. Cucumber is 96 percent water; it is filling, weight loss friendly and nutritious. Since it contains silica, it is also good for skin. Mint on the other hand is good for digestion and liver.





INGREDIENTS:

1 Cucumber

8-10 Mint leaves

2 Tbsp Lemon juice

Ice cubes

Iced Water

Lemon rings and mint leaves

INSTRUCTIONS:



1. Peel, chop and blend cucumber, mint leaves and 1 cup of water.

2. Strain and discard pulp.

3. Add lemon juice, black salt and dilute with water if needed.

4. Pour the beverages in glasses, put some ice cubes and garnish with lemon rings and mint leaves.





Detox recipes: Cooling and crunchy cucumbers are a delight anytime of the day

2. Lemona





A chilled glass of lemonade can instantly bring a smile on to our faces. If you are no different, then you must try this delicious drink. Packed with the goodness of lemon and mint, this detox drink could rejuvenate you in minutes. Lemon is a great source of vitamin C; vitamin C helps boost immunity, prevent ageing and also boost skin health. The pectin fibre present in lemon is also fruitful in aiding weight loss.





Detox recipes: A chilled glass of lemonade can instantly bring a smile on to our faces





3. Coconut Water With Lemon and Mint





A lovely drink that is as summery as it gets. A hearty medley of coconut water, lemon juice and mint, this detox drink helps cleanse toxins from your liver and intestinal tract. The refreshing drink is super low in calories too and a very healthy alternative to the fattening aerated drinks and sodas. Diabetics would also benefit immensely from this detox drink because of its low sugar and nutrient-dense profile.





Try these yummy detox drinks and cleanse your system naturally.











