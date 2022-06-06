Summer for most of us is all about mangoes. In fact, it is one seasonal produce that makes summer bearable for all. Rightly referred to as the 'king of fruits', mangoes have different delicious varieties that widely grow across India. And we love making the most of it before the season ends. Be it raw or ripe, mangoes are consumed in a number of ways. Take raw mangoes for instance. We love having this tangy goodness as is with some salt and red chilli powder sprinkled on the top. Then we make yummy aam panna, aam chutney and even raw mango dal with it. In fact, many of us also add it to our everyday sabzis. Mangoes give us room to experiment. We recently came across one such delicious experiment that left a strong impression on our palate - hence, we thought of sharing it with you.





This dish (in fact, drink) is referred to as raw mango fizz. As the name suggests this drink is fizzy in nature, with the tang of raw mango and some desi flavours added to it. We felt this drink is a unique take on the classic aam panna. The raw mango fizz recipe is shared by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and needs just a few minutes to prepare. Take a look.

How To Make Raw Mango Fizz - Recipe By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor:

Mix salt, chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, black salt in a bowl. Slice the raw mango and give multiple slits without cutting through. Halve the lemons. Take raw mango puree in a glass. Add 1 tsp of the prepared spice mix. Add mint paste. Squeeze half lemon and add sugar syrup. Add ice cubes, close with a steel glass and shake well. Strain into serving glass. Add ice cubes, top up with drinking soda and stir. Garnish with raw mango slices and serve chilled garnished with mint sprig.

That's it. Your cool and soothing raw mango fizz is ready to be relished. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor further suggests, "You may add some vodka to the mix to turn it into a cocktail." Sounds perfect; doesn't it?





So, what are you waiting for? Get hold of some raw mangoes and make yourself this amazing summer cooler before the season ends. Do let us know how you liked it.



