Mango Nutrition: Amazing Mango Nutrition Facts And Health Benefits

Mango Nutrition: Mango Health Benefits You Must Know

Mangoes play an important role in reducing problems like indigestion and excess acidity. Mangoes comprise digestive enzymes that are known to promote natural, efficient digestion. These enzymes aid the breakdown and digestion of protein and fibre. The dietary fibres present in mangoes have many long-term benefits, which help in lowering the risk of many lifestyle diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart diseases and diverticular diseases.Mangoes are rich in beta-carotene, which is a powerful antioxidant known to reduce the effects of free-radical damage in our body, including eyes and the skin. Moreover, mango supplies the minimum requirement of vitamin A to our body, which promotes good eyesight, prevents night blindness and dry eyes.Consuming mangoes fulfill the requirement of vitamin C and vitamin A in our body and keep the immune system healthy and strong. Vitamin C helps to reduce the incidence of cold and flu, whereas vitamin A gives us additional protection against the free radicals harming our internal systems.(Also Read: 12 Interesting Mango Facts Even The Non Mango Lovers Would Enjoy! Mangoes can help slow down the process of natural ageing; all thanks to vitamins A and C that are present in high amounts in mangoes. These vitamins help produce collagen proteins within the body that are known to slower the process of skin's natural ageing by protecting blood vessels and bodily connective tissue.It is known that fibre plays an important role for weight loss and mangoes are rich in fibre. There are 1.6 gm of dietary fibres per 100 gm of serving. Consuming mangoes will keep your hunger pangs at bay. But, remember moderation is the key.In summers, it is very important to keep yourself hydrated. Water keeps us hydrated and full, therefore, drinking water or food sources with high water content prevents dehydration, plus keeps us full for a longer time, meaning averts us from munching unhealthy things from time to time. Mangoes contain about 83.46 g of water per 100 gm serving.(Also Read: Is Eating Mangoes Healthy?

Nutrient Unit Value per 100 g Water g 83.46 Energy kcal 60 Protein g 0.82 Total lipid (fat) g 0.38 Carbohydrate, by difference g 14.98 Fibre, total dietary g 1.6 Sugars, total g 13.66 Calcium, Ca mg 11 Iron, Fe mg 0.16 Magnesium, Mg mg 10 Phosphorus, P mg 14 Potassium, K mg 168 Sodium, Na mg 1 Zinc, Zn mg 0.09 Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid mg 36.4 Thiamin mg 0.028 Riboflavin mg 0.038 Niacin mg 0.669 Vitamin B-6 mg 0.119 Folate, DFE mg 43 Vitamin B-12 mg 0.00 Vitamin A, RAE mg 54 Vitamin A, IU IU 1082 Vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) mg 0.90 Vitamin D (D2 + D3) mg 0.0 Vitamin D IU 0 Vitamin K (phylloquinone) mg 4.2 Fatty acids, total saturated g 0.092 Fatty acids, total monounsaturated g 0.140 Fatty acids, total polyunsaturated g 0.071 Fatty acids, total trans g 0.000 Cholesterol mg 0 Caffeine mg 0

Mangoes are packed with vitamins like A, C, and K. While, good levels of vitamin K are beneficial for our bone health and vitamin A promotes good eye health. Mangoes comprise 36.4 mg of vitamin C, 4.2 microgram of vitamin K and 1082 IU per 100 gm serving. Mango is one of the highest food sources of vitamin C. This vitamin is essential for your immune system.Here is a complete mango nutrition chart that will convince you to load up on the tropical fruit.The figures are according the United States Department of Agriculture. A 100 gm of mango contains: Mangoes make for an excellent choice as a snack. There are different varieties of mangoes, and all are equally delicious and nutritious. They improve digestion, manage diabetes, boost immunity, and make for a perfect snack. So, before you grab a donut or waffle, consider eating a healthy mango instead.