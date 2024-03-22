Picture this: You ground the coffee beans and made yourself a cup of piping hot coffee. But what about the leftover coffee grounds? If you are someone who cares about the leftover coffee grounds, then you must like sustainable living. Not many people know this but instead of throwing away the coffee grounds, you can use them creatively for various things. Coffee grounds can be used in several ways, especially in your kitchen. Intrigued? Read on to learn different ways to use used coffee grounds at home!





Also Read: Love Coffee? 3 Ways To Make Coffee Flavoured Cold Beverages For Summer

Used ground coffee can help exfoliate your skin.

Photo Credit: iStock



5 Creative Ways To Use Leftover Coffee Grounds

1. Natural Exfoliating Scrub

If you are into skincare, then you would already know how beneficial coffee is for the skin. Coffee grounds make an excellent natural exfoliant for both the body and face. Mix used coffee grounds in a bit of coconut oil and make it into a thick paste. Gently massage this paste onto damp skin in a circular motion, focusing on areas like knees, heels, and elbows. The coarse texture of the coffee grounds can help scrub away dead skin cells, leaving your skin smooth and refreshed!

2. Fridge Deodorizer

Used coffee grounds are great for absorbing odours, making them an effective natural deodorizer for your refrigerator. Our fridge stores a lot of food, which is both covered and uncovered and can develop odours after a while. To prevent this, place a small bowl or container filled with dried used coffee grounds in the back of the fridge. The used coffee grounds will absorb the unwanted smells, keeping your fridge smelling clean and fridge.

3. Plant Fertilizer

Since coffee grounds are rich in nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus, they make for an amazing fertilizer for plants. Just sprinkle used coffee grounds around the base of your plants and they will slowly release their nutrients into the soil while decomposing. This can result in promoting healthy growth and vibrant blooms.

Used coffee grounds can work as a plant fertilizer.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Baking Goods

One of the most wonderful uses of used coffee grounds can be in your baked products. If you like baking cookies and muffins, then adding used coffee grounds in the batter can add a wonderful hint of coffee flavour to them. Use the morning coffee grounds the same day you bake, as it would give your baked products a wonderful taste.

5. Natural Cleaning Agent for Cookware

Stubborn stains and grease on your pots and pans could be a nightmare to clean. But with used coffee grounds, you can easily scrub them off. Sprinkle a small amount of dry coffee grounds onto a damp scrub pad or sponge and use it to scrub away stubborn residues. The abrasive texture of the coffee grounds can help reveal sparkling clean cookware and utensils.





Also Read: Drink Up! This Masala Coffee Is Every Coffee-Lover's Dream-Come-True (Recipe Inside)





Do you know any other way to use used coffee grounds? Let us know in the comments below!