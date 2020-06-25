This Quick Aloo Ka Raita Is All You Need To Sail Through Hot Noons

Curd is super light and keeps your stomach calm

Highlights Curd is a summer staple we cannot get enough of

Curd is probiotic in nature

Raita is a made with yogurt, herbs and vegetables

It is quite a challenge in itself to sit through hot and sweltering afternoons, let alone sit at one place and have a meal properly. The weather outside could leave you drenched in sweat and exhausted, and the best we can do for our body right now is to stay indoors and consume cool and light foods. In this heat, spicy and heavy foods could take a toll on our tummies. Hence, some good options would be cucumber, watermelon, lauki, tori, muskmelon, petha et al. Another summer staple we cannot do without is the yogurt or dahi.





Much has been said about the health benefits of dahi already. It is easily one of the best natural sources of calcium that helps strengthen bones. It is a good source of protein too - which is crucial in building muscle and muscle recovery. However, the most notable feature of yogurt is its probiotic nature. Eating dahi on a regular basis helps feed the good bacteria in our gut, which in turn strengthen our digestion and immunity. Curd is super light and keeps your stomach calm, which is why many nutritionists recommend including a bowl of curd in our daily diet, unless of course, you are lactose intolerant.





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: 5 Vegetable Raita Recipes You Must Try This Summer Season)

If the plain taste of curd is getting a tad monotonous for you, then try whipping up a quick raita. We are sure you have had many kinds of raita like kheere ka raita, pineapple raita, lauki ka raita or boondi ka raita. But have you ever tried aloo ka raita? Yes, the ever-so versatile tuber can make for a stellar addition in something as simple as a raita. All you need to do is boil some potatoes, peel and dice them. Beat some curd until it gets the desired consistency. Dunk the boiled potatoes in the beaten curd, throw in some salt, black pepper, cumin seeds and red pepper powder. For the extra burst of freshness you can add some coriander leaves or mint leaves to the raita as well.





Click here for this step-by-step aloo ka raita recipe from NDTV Food.





Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



