What are Sundays for? Sleeping in, spending time with family and indulging in all our food cravings! As a matter of fact, our go-to way of spending our Sundays is to wake up late, skip breakfast and have a heavy brunch with our loved ones. Sundays and brunches often go hand in hand, but lately, not a lot of restaurants offer brunch packages that cater to the taste buds of all members of our family. Either the brunch spread is limited, or the menu is too specific to a particular cuisine. On our hunt for Sunday binge-worthy brunches across Delhi, that would offer a mouth-watering variety of delicacies for the family, we came across the Sunday Brunch at Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar, New Delhi! After experiencing the food and a fun-filled afternoon, we can happily say that this is the perfect place to spend your Sunday with your family!

Prawn Tempura

The Sunday Brunch at Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar not only offers a delicious variety of dishes but also entertains the entire family. The space is filled with live music and magicians, keeping the vibe of the afternoon fun and relaxing. As for the food, the brunch offers multiple cuisines - Indian, continental, Asian and Italian - so that people of all ages can find something they love!

Paneer ke parche and tandoori aloo bharwan

We first started trying out all the snacks that we could possibly eat! We tried tandoori bharwan tangdi, seekh kebab, tandoori aloo bharwan and paneer ke parche. In the non-vegetarian variety, the tandoori bharwan tangdi was one of the most interesting and delicious tandoori chicken I have ever had as the chicken legs had chicken keema stuffing! And, for the vegetarian option, I have to give a special shout out to the paneer ke parche as it also came with a masaledar stuffing.

Tandoori bharwan tangdi

margherita

For the main course, we indulged in almost all the cuisines the brunch had to offer. In Italian, we had the spaghetti carbonara and Margherita pizza. In Asian, we had Hakka noodles, Szechuan mushroom and prawn tempura. In Continental, we tried Moroccan baked fish, fried chicken and baked vegetables. In Indian, we had chicken biryani, sabz noorani biryani, bhuna gosht and murgh khatta pyaaz. Each and every delicacy was better than the other but my favourites were spaghetti carbonara, Szechuan mushroom, prawn tempura and bhuna gosht!

Szechuan mushroom

Biryani

Last but not the least, the dessert! I was extremely delighted to see a chocolate fountain at the centre of the dessert spread. There were four types of cheesecakes and three types of pudding in the dessert! They also had kulfi, badam halwa, coconut barfi and gujiya. I definitely recommend you go eat the kulfi here as it is one of the best kulfis I have had in my life!

Pudding and kulfi

Overall, I thoroughly enjoyed eating my hearts out with my family at Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar and I recommend all foodies in Delhi to definitely try out the Sunday Brunch here!









