Sunday Special Recipe: Make Palak Kadhi For a Healthy And Tasty Family Meal

Deciding on a recipe to cook every day can be quite a daunting task. And if, unfortunately, your family is particularly a little choosy, you could be in a real spot. Cooking something different for every meal and making everyone in the family like it all is a tough feat to achieve; but certainly not impossible. Kadhi is something almost everyone likes, be it a kid or an adult. You can never go wrong with a delicious meal of kadhi chawal. Still if you want to try something different this weekend, give your kadhi a twist with this unique recipe.





Palak kadhi offers the same comfort and pleasure of the regular kadhi but adds in the goodness of spinach, which is rich in various nutrients like iron and proteins. We found this recipe video on YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' posted by food vlogger Manjula Jain. We thought it would be the perfect dish to present to the family for a Sunday lunch or dinner.





Palak Kadhi Recipe:





Step 1 - First, remove the stems of spinach leaves and chop them.





Step 2 - Then combine besan and curd with turmeric powder in a bowl to make a smooth batter with some water. Make sure there are no lumps.





Step 3 - Heat the oil in a pan, add hing and cumin seeds and fry till they crackle.

Step 4 - Turn off the flame, then add fenugreek seeds, whole red chili and red chili powder. Stir for a couple of minutes and then add spinach. Turn on the flame, and mix everything well.





Step 5 - Now add the besan-curd batter and lower the flame to medium. Let the mixture come to a boil.





Step 6 - Add salt, and let the kadhi cook for around half an hour. Keep stirring in between.





Watch the full recipe video of palak kadhi here:

