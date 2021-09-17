Tahira Kashyap dons many hats - writer, filmmaker, mother of two, and our favorite - a thriving food influencer. From revealing her childhood love for food to using homegrown methi for parathas, Tahira is setting foodie goals for many of us. Being the unabashed foodies that she is, she spoke for all of us in her most recent post about food cravings and working out. If you've ever exercised to lose weight but ended up stuffing yourself even more after the workout, Tahira's 'very serious' question will make you nod in acceptance.





'Very serious question. How do you not eat anymore after working out?? Like how? How? I mean hoowww? Trying to get there but the appetite isn't helping, Koi tips?' wrote the actor and we just want to say that haven't we all been there, done that? The visible concern on her face says it all, look at the picture here:

Tahira uploaded this picture on her Instagram stories

(Also read : Exclusive: Tahira Kashyap Reveals Her Foodie Connection, Favourite Comfort Food And More)

Well, to everyone's relief, Tahira received a bunch of answers to her question and she was kind enough to share it with her eager audience looking for similar solutions. From looking to Ayurveda, to drinking more water to a hilarious trick, here are some of the replies that made it to her Instagram stories

Tahira was kind enough to share the replies Some suggested hydration Some suggested including more protein

And some gave hilarious suggestions

(Also read: Tahira Kashyap Gives Us A Glimpse Of Ayushmann's Vibrant Birthday Spree)





We hope Tahira found her answer and will have a much easier time handling her food craving from now on. On the work front, Tahira's career has been teeming with new projects - Her fifth book '7 Sins of Being a Mother' is set to be out soon. She also recently directed a part of the Netflix original series 'Feels Like Ishq' and is currently busy shooting for her Bollywood directorial debut film 'Sharma Ji ki Beti'.