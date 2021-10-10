The entire week may be all about working out but weekends usually call for indulgences. People often relish their favorite food and cheat meals on weekends. However, this weekend is slightly different for actress Tamannaah Bhatia. She started her Sunday on a healthy note, which also happens to be a part of her daily routine. On Instagram Stories, Tamannaah posted a boomerang that shows a drink garnished with a lime wedge. She listed the ingredients for her Instafam. Tamannaah made the drink using water, cinnamon, and lemon. She also stated some health benefits of the drink.





In the caption, Tamannaah wrote, “Lemon and cinnamon help cleanse the liver and line the gut. Also helps promote smooth bowels.”





She put up a sticker that read, “Daily Routine.” Tamannaah used the hashtag ‘BackToTheRoots'.





Take a look at her post:

Tamannaah Bhatia shared this picture on Instagram

This is not the first time Tamannaah has spoken about this beverage on Instagram Stories. This drink seems like her go-to option whenever she wants to compensate for a cheat meal. Prior to this, she ate a scrumptious dessert followed by this drink. She made it using water, cinnamon, and lemon similar to what she relished today. Read more about it here.

Tamannaah often shares diet and nutrition tips with her Instafam. She had once posted a picture of herself having some fresh coconut water. She captioned the image, “Drink up to slim down. @rashichowdhary recommends I have mineral-rich coconut water with the malai as a snack to keep my skin hydrated! The yummy malai gives me good fat to stay in shape.” Tamannaah stressed the benefits of having coconut water in this post. Click here to find out about how such healthy drinks play an important role when it comes to Tamannaah's eating habits and food choices.





(Also read : Tamannaah's Love For Spaghetti Is Much Relatable (See Post); We Found The Recipe Too)





On another occasion, Tamannaah had posted about a delicious Sindhi meal. She shared the picture of sai bhaji and pulav on Instagram and we were drooling. Sai bhaji is prepared with a number of vegetables like spinach and brinjal among others. Click here to read more about Tamannaah's delicious meal.





Tamannaah Bhatia's food diaries are drool-worthy, and we wish to have more updates from her often!