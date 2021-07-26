Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who has starred in a slew of hit South Indian and Bollywood movies, enjoys a massive fan following on social media too. And she seems to cherish every bit of it. The 'Baahubali' actress regularly shares posts and stories on Instagram, featuring her movie announcements, on-shoot shenanigans and glimpses of her personal life. She also gives her 13.6 million Insta-fam a sneak peek into her gym sessions, diet regime, OOTD (outfit of the day) and more. Following her on the photo-sharing app, we found that Tamannaah is an ardent believer of healthy living and clean eating. But that doesn't stop her from occasionally indulging in all things yummy, greasy and decadent. In fact, the 31-year-old actress is a hard-core foodie who can go the extra miles to satiate her food cravings. Her latest post is a proof of that.





Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to Instagram to share a post featuring a picture of her enjoying plateful of spaghetti aglio olio, with some garlic breads by the side. What grabbed our attention is the post she wrote alongside, which we couldn't help but relate. "This picture could have made me miss my flight but it was totally worth it," her post read.





Much relatable, right? And like us, if the picture of that hearty plate of spaghetti has left you craving too, then you are in for a surprise.





Enjoy your meal!