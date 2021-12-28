India's cooking traditions have always been praised for their attention to flavours and authenticity. The countless cooking methods bring us a new dish and a flavour that sets it apart from other meals. And one such cooking method that we all undoubtedly love are the foods made with a tandoori taste! After all, that perfectly charred, smoky and masaledar taste is something that always makes our mouth water. The best part is that we can almost mix anything in the tandoori flavours and relish it. However, in all the tandoori recipes, tandoori chicken is the ultimate dish that rules our hearts! Tandoori chicken is something that we can easily find in every restaurant, with street vendors or as a delicious appetiser at weddings. But if you think that there is only one way of having tandoori chicken, think again! This one dish can be made in numerous ways that tantalise your taste buds. So, for you to indulge in those flavours, here we bring you ways to cook tandoori chicken.





Tandoori Chicken Recipes: Here Are 5 Ways To Cook Tandoori Chicken

Pizza may have originated in Italy, but the cheesy delicacy has now found its way into the cuisines of many corners of the globe. Tandoori chicken pizza combines pizza's cheesiness with tandoori chicken's spice. This recipe shows you how to make homemade tandoori chicken toppings.

You can make a sandwich stuffing out of anything and serve it with a dipping sauce. The chicken is marinated first and then cooked on a pan or in the oven in this recipe. Then, prepare this sandwich with vegetables and sauces on any bread of your choice. You can easily make this sandwich into a sub as well.

We all might not have access to a makeshift home tandoor or an oven; so for those, here we bring you a recipe for making tandoori chicken in a microwave! The procedure of preparing tandoori chicken remains the same. It is just that it is cooked in a microwave. With this recipe, a delicious chicken dish will be ready in 20 minutes!

When we think of salad, we instantly imagine a plate full of greens. But you will be surprised when you discover how fun and delicious salads can be if you experiment with them! In this recipe, the dressing is made with sharp flavours of garlic, ginger, coriander, turmeric, cumin, salt and both black and cayenne peppers. Once you make this salad, we are sure that you will keep returning to it!

Have leftover tandoori chicken from last night? Don't throw it out! Instead, give it a unique spin with butter chicken flavours. All you need to do is make a butter chicken gravy base and toss in the leftover chicken in it. A delicious butter tandoori chicken will be ready in no time for you to enjoy.





So, what are you waiting for? Make these delicious tandoori chicken recipes, and let us know whic