We Indians take immense pride in our street food. Whether it's the crispy aloo tikkis, flavourful gol gappas, or juicy momos, they all bring joy to our hearts. While these snacks are timeless, there are some other street-style delicacies that are less explored or forgotten. One such snack is masala guava! If you grew up in the 90s, you'll certainly remember the craze around this spicy and tangy street food. Are you a masala guava lover and miss seeing it on the streets? No worries! You can recreate it with this simple recipe recently shared by digital creator Mahima Dhoot. It will surely leave you feeling nostalgic.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Makes Masala Guava A Must-Try?

Masala guava is a must-try for all you guava lovers out there. Imagine relishing a snack that is fruity, tangy, and spicy - all at the same time. The fact that it is packed with flavour makes it a hit among non-guava lovers too. The best part? You can prepare this snack in just under 10 minutes. With a snack that's so delicious and easy to make, there's no reason why you shouldn't give it a try.

How To Store Masala Guava?

Masala guava is best enjoyed fresh. However, if you have leftovers, transfer them to an airtight container. This will prevent moisture from getting in and help keep them fresh for a longer period. It's best to store the airtight container in the refrigerator. You can keep it for up to 2 to 3 days.

How To Make Street-Style Masala Guava At Home | Masala Guava Recipe

Making masala guava at home is quite simple and straightforward. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Start by washing a whole guava thoroughly, then cut it into cubes or any other shape you like.

Add the guava pieces to a large box and sprinkle black salt, red chilli powder, chaat masala, jeera powder, salt, and lemon juice over them.

Give it a good mix and put the lid on the box.

Now, shake the box for a few seconds or until the guava cubes are well-coated with the masala.

Serve and enjoy with your loved ones!

Watch the complete video below:

Once you try this masala guava recipe, you'll find yourself making it again and again. For more guava recipes, click here.