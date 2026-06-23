As President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the ceremony once again highlighted the remarkable achievements of Indians from different walks of life. While scientists, artists, sportspersons and social workers often make headlines during the awards, a few extraordinary names from the culinary world have also earned this prestigious honour over the years. Here are 4 chefs whose contributions earned them a place among the country's Padma awardees.

Tarla Dalal

For millions of Indians, cooking became easier and far less intimidating because of Tarla Dalal. When she received the Padma Shri in 2007, it was a historic moment as she became the first Indian woman from the culinary field to receive the honour. Her first cookbook, The Pleasures of Vegetarian Cooking, became a massive success and was followed by more than 100 books that sold over 10 million copies.





Tarla Dalal introduced Indian families to dishes from around the world. She showed people how to make everything from Italian pasta and Mexican snacks to Chinese-inspired meals, often creating vegetarian versions that suited Indian tastes. Even today, years after her passing, her recipes remain a staple in countless homes.

Imtiaz Qureshi

Few chefs have left as deep an impact on Indian gastronomy as Imtiaz Qureshi. Born into a family with generations of royal cooks in Lucknow, Qureshi was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016. He started learning the craft at a very young age and spent decades mastering recipes that had once been served in the courts of Awadh.





His biggest contribution was reviving the centuries-old Dum Pukht cooking technique. This traditional method involves slow-cooking food in sealed pots, allowing ingredients to cook in their own juices and steam. As the legendary chef behind restaurants like Bukhara and Dum Pukht at ITC Hotels, he introduced diners from around the world to authentic Awadhi cuisine. Many dishes that are now famous globally, including Dal Bukhara, Kakori Kebabs and Dum Pukht Biryani, became widely known thanks to his efforts.

Sanjeev Kapoor

Long before cooking content became a social media trend, there was Sanjeev Kapoor. Honoured with the Padma Shri in 2017, Kapoor is arguably India's most popular chef and one of the biggest reasons why cooking became mainstream entertainment in the country.





His television show Khana Khazana became one of India's most-loved cooking programmes and ran for years. His warm personality and easy explanations made viewers feel like they were learning from a friend. Today, many professional chefs credit him as their inspiration.

Damodharan Kothandaraman

The newest name among India's celebrated culinary Padma awardees is Damodharan Kothandaraman, popularly known as Chef Damu. He received the Padma Shri in 2025 for his contributions to culinary science and South Indian cuisine. He became the first Indian chef to earn a PhD in Hotel Management and Catering Technology, proving that food is also about research, science and education.





While many people know him as the popular judge on the Tamil television show Cooku with Comali, his achievements go far beyond television. In 2010, he entered the Guinness World Records by completing a cooking marathon that lasted more than 24 hours. During this remarkable feat, he prepared an astonishing 617 dishes weighing nearly 190 kilograms.





Food is often described as a universal language, and these four culinary icons prove exactly why.