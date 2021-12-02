We all love tea-time snacks as much as we love our lavish spread. Hence, we are in a constant search of flavourful, rich and filling snacks to satiate our 4 PM food cravings, right? Aloo tikki, aloo chaat, dahi bhalla, pakodas, samosas and bread rolls are some of the most popular tea-time snacks that have been appealing to the taste buds since time immemorial. Adding to the list of these super delicious and classic tea-time snacks, we have found 5 quick and easy tawa snacks recipes that will spruce up our daily tea time. Crunchy, flavourful and simply delicious, all these recipes are sure to fill your heart and enhance your taste buds. Besides the taste, these recipes are so easy and quick to make. All you need to do is collect required ingredients from your kitchen, assemble them together, cook on tawa and there you get your lip-smacking snacks right in front of you. So, what's stopping you? Let's learn what those recipes are. Take a look:





Here's A List Of 5 Tawa Snacks Recipes You Must Try:

1. Tawa Paneer Burger

If you are someone who loves desi style recipes, this burger will perfectly fit the bill. You can choose to add any of your favourite sauces and veggies in the middle of the burger buns. Serve it with fries, and enjoy! Find the recipe here.

2. Tawa Bread Rolls

Enough of deep-fried bread rolls, now is the time to take things up a notch. This less oil, tawa fried bread roll will keep your health in check without compromising the taste. Pair it up with your favourite dip and enjoy! Here's the recipe.

3. Tawa Sandwich

If there is one thing that we adore the most about sandwiches, it is the room it offers us to be creative. The no-fuss snack has evolved with time and has seen many local variations, one of them is Tawa sandwich. Made without any cream, cheese or mayonnaise, this creamy sandwich uses easily accessible ingredients. Here's the full recipe for you.

4. Tawa Dhokla

Dhokla is one snack which is loved by almost everyone. This Gujarati delight is so light, comforting and satisfying to the core. There are so many ways of preparing dhokla, here we bring you one instant dhokla recipe. It is called Tawa dhokla. Wondering how dhoklas can be prepared on tawa? Click here.

5. Tawa Paneer Tikka

Here we bring you a paneer tikka recipe that doesn't need a tandoor or oven for preparation. All this recipe needs is the tawa or pan you have at home and some paneer cubes, oil and butter to roast the paneer on the tawa. Click here for the full recipe.

Make these quick and easy tawa recipes at home to enjoy with your family and friends. Let us know their reactions in the comment section below. Happy Snacking!