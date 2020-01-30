Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Tawa Paneer Tikka At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Paneer is a good source of protein

The food-banter between the vegetarians and non-vegetarians is never-ending. There are very few dishes both of the clans agree upon, paneer tikka being one of them. 'Tikka' refers to a piece of meat, which gets a vegetarian variety with succulent cubes of paneer. In addition to its outstanding taste, paneer has several health benefits. It is a good source of protein and helps you feel full for longer period of time, resisting the urge to binge-eat. This helps in weight loss. Moreover, paneer tikka, as it is not deep fried, is also considered to be a good weight loss snack.











But whenever we talk about tikka, the first thing we need to consider is a tandoor or an oven in our kitchen. It is true that paneer tikka is not that tough of a recipe to make, but it becomes an impossible preparation without several utensils like skewer, tandoor or oven. But what about those who do not have these utensils at home? Hence, here we bring you a paneer tikka recipe video that doesn't need a tandoor or oven for preparation. All it needs is the tawa or pan you have at home. In the video, by Food Vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel Cook With Parul, she showed us how to prepare restaurant-style garlic paneer tikka on tawa or in a pan. Parul used ingredients like besan (gram flour), curd, ginger-garlic paste, chopped garlic, chopped green chilli, mustard oil, ajwain (carom seeds), lemon juice, Kashmiri red chilli powder, salt, pepper, coriander powder, garam masala powder and grated nutmeg for marinating the paneer cubes, and some oil and butter to roast the paneer on the tawa and fresh coriander chutney by the side.







