Tea Or Coffee- Which Is A Healthier And Better Breakfast Drink?

Highlights Tea and coffee are both addictive morning stimulants

Tea and coffee come with their own sets of benefits and drawbacks

Caffeinated teas come in a number of varieties

Which is better- tea or coffee? The debate is as old as the drinks themselves. The two caffeinated drinks are wildly popular around the world and are both consumed with breakfast meals, albeit after being prepared in a variety of differing ways. Some people like their tea with milk, some like it black with just a little bit of honey and lemon. Similarly, while some people need to gulp black bitter espresso shots to jerk themselves awake, some others like their coffees sugary sweet with a generous helping of milk, cream and foam. Both the drinks are addictive morning stimulants and tea and coffee enthusiasts will never want to trade their respective preferred drink for anything else in the morning.





But the question remains, which drink is better and healthier for you as a morning drink? We all know that caffeine is bad for health when consumed in excess. Drinking too much caffeine everyday can cause a number of problems including nervousness, anxiety, irritability, upset stomach and gas, and even irregular heartbeat. Therefore, most health experts will tell you to keep off excess caffeine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the FDS has set the safe caffeine consumption limit to 400 mg, which amounts to about four to five small cups of coffee. With this out of the way, let's take a look at which of these two popular drinks is better for consumption with your breakfast meal.

Also Read: 9 Best Tea Recipes: Get Creative With Chai | Popular Tea Recipes





Drinking too much caffeine everyday can cause a number of problems





Tea Or Coffee: What Should You Consume With Breakfast?

Both tea and coffee come with their own set of benefits and drawbacks. Generally, consumption of tea and coffee without milk and without sugar is considered healthier than respective cups with milk and sugar. Black coffee has more caffeine than black tea. While black tea contains around 55 mg of caffeine in every eight ounce portion (approx. 236 ml), coffee contains almost double that amount- 100 mg per eight ounces. So if you have caffeine-sensitivity or gastric troubles due to caffeine, you must switch to black tea instead of black coffee.





Also Read: Know Your Coffee: Cappuccino, Latte And 15 Different Kinds





Black coffee is said to reduce risk of Type 2 diabetes, help in management of weight by improving metabolism and energy levels and is even said to improve cognition and reduce risks of Alzheimer's and dementia. Black coffee can rev up metabolism much better than black tea and hence is the preferred source of caffeine for gym freaks. Tea on the other hand comes in many caffeine-rich varieties, including green, black, white and oolong. Depending on which caffeinated tea you prefer, tea also has a number of health benefits. Black tea for example is said to reduce blood pressure, keep blood sugar under check and even reduce risk of strokes. Tea is rich in antioxidants which protect heart function and fight inflammation in the body.





Also Read: Know What Are The Health Benefits Of Consuming Different Variants Of Teas





Tea or coffee for breakfast? Depends on what benefits you want to reap

So bottom line is, depending on what kind of benefits you want to draw from your caffeinated drink, you can take your pick. If you're looking to energise your body quickly for a hectic working morning, coffee can help you much better than tea. But if you need a caffeine-fix that relaxes you and supplies your body with healing antioxidants, then go for black tea. Tea is also better than coffee for those who are prone to acidity, given that the tea is milk and sugar-free. For more antioxidants opt for green tea and white tea. Herbal tea is another caffeine-free breakfast option for those who suffer from acidity.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







