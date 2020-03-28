Telegu Superstar Ram Charan’s Birthday Was All About Home-Baked Cakes And They Look Yummy (Pics Inside)

SEARCH
Ram Charan's birthday cake was baked by his wife Upasana. He will next be seen in S.S Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: March 28, 2020 15:20 IST

  • Ram Charan turns 35 on March 27, 2020
  • Ram Charan's wife Upasana baked cakes for his birthday
  • Ram Charan will next be seen in S.S Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Birthdays and cakes go hand-in-hand. No one seems complete without the other. It was the same for Telegu superstar Ram Charan, who celebrated his 35th birthday on March 27, 2020 (Friday). The actor, who is currently in quarantine with wife Upasana, rang in his birthday with home baked cakes. Ram Charan's wife shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and revealed that the cakes were baked by her at home; and the cakes looked lip-smacking. On that note, Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knots in 2012. Take a look at the pictures she shared:

A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela) on



Ram Charan who will next be seen in S.S Rajamouli's 'RRR' also teased his fans with his first look from the movie. He took to his Instagram handle to share a short video of his character from the movie, named Alluri Seetharama Raju. He wrote alongside, "A big thanks to my brother Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli garu and the entire team of RRR for such a sweet and special video for me and my fans... Thank you sir! Hope you all love and enjoy it at home." The film also stars Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead.





Alongside revealing his first look from 'RRR', Ram Charan also shared his message for social distancing in the wake of Covid-19 threats. He also contributed Rs. 70 lakh to the Centre and State of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Relief Fund "in this moment of crisis".

Sharing this piece of information on his Instagram handle, the star wrote, "Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by Pawan Kalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...Hope you all are staying safe at home!"





