"Veg Biryani - what a joke! It is just a fancy pulao." Well, you are not alone. The battle for veg biryani's existence has been there for years now, and people across India stand divided in their stance regarding vegetable biryani and pulao. If you have been confused your entire life, then dear reader, we are here to settle this once and for all. Veg biryani and pulao are not the same! In fact, in this article, we will delve deep to help you understand the differences between the two dishes, establishing them as entirely dissimilar delicacies. Read on.





What Is Veg Biryani? Are Veg Biryani And Biryani The Same?

As per historians, the word biryani comes from the Persian terms 'birian' and 'birinj,' which mean 'fried before cooking' and 'rice,' respectively. Over the years, biryani in India saw various regional modifications in terms of ingredients and spices. But what remained common was rice, sauteed meat, and a lot of flavours.

With increasing popularity, another version of biryani that came into being is veg biryani, made with long-grain rice (preferably basmati), lots of vegetables, herbs, and the quintessential biryani masala.

What Is Pulao? Can Pulao Be Non-Vegetarian?

According to 'Indian Food Tradition: A Historical Companion' by food historian K.T Achaya, Mahabharata mentions an instance of rice and meat cooked together, which is referred to as 'pulao' or 'pallao.' The Oxford Dictionary weighs in; pulao is quite similar to the Turkish 'pilaf,' and this variant includes meat in the dish.





However, in India, the vegetarian version of pulao gained more popularity, making it a staple in the cuisine. A traditional Indian pulao is a one-pot meal made using aromatic rice, ghee, spices, dry fruits, and vegetables of your choice.





Photo Credit: iStock

Veg Biryani Vs. Pulao: What Are The Differences?

1. Origin:

As mentioned earlier, biryani has a Persian origin and comes from the terms 'birian' and 'birinj.' Whereas, if we go by historian K.T Achaya's theory, pulao may find its origin in ancient India.

2. Cooking Process:

Pulao is a one-pot meal, where all the ingredients are cooked together and then boiled to perfection. Whereas to make biryani, you need to use the 'dum' technique to infuse all the flavours together. Here, the vegetables/meat and rice are cooked separately and then put on dum for flavour and texture. However, there's a variation called kacchi biryani, where the rice is cooked with all other ingredients, following the one-pot cooking process.

3. Ingredients:

Both veg biryani and pulao need rice, spices, and vegetables. But if you dive in deep, you will find a huge difference in the spice concoction. While biryani spices are strong and aromatic, spices used for pulao are milder. Experts prefer using whole spices to prepare pulao.

4. Taste:

To put it simply, biryani makes for a wholesome meal by itself. You can have it as is or pair it with condiments like raita, salan, or burani to cleanse the palate. Whereas, for a traditional pulao, you need some gravy-based dish on the sides to put together a complete meal.

5. Texture:

Pulao typically has a more uniform texture, with the rice grains remaining separate from each other. Whereas, due to the heavy use of spices, biryani often gets mushier and binds together all the vegetables and spices.





Now that you know the differences between veg biryani and pulao, we suggest savouring both dishes separately to enjoy the flavours to the fullest. Click here for a veg biryani recipe. Click here for a traditional pulao recipe.