The Golden Opulence: What Goes Into Making The $1000 Dessert That Is World's Most Expensive Ice-Cream Sundae

Highlights The Golden Opulence is world's most expensive ice-cream sundae

All the ingredients are flown in from around the world

It contains edible gold leaves, Tahitian ice-cream, Italian chocolates

Including edible gold in foods like ice-creams, donuts and burgers has become a kitschy trend nowadays. But apart from a hefty price tag, these gold-plated foods may not come with much real taste. But there is one particular ice-cream sundae in New York City, which has held the world record for the most expensive ice-cream, since the past 15 years! The dessert is served at New York's iconic restaurant Serendipity 3, which is world famous for its frozen hot chocolates. The restaurant has acquired legendary status among Americans and has a long list of impressive patrons including Marilyn Munroe, Beyonce and Jay Z. The restaurant sells the fabled ice-cream sundae that has been aptly named 'The Golden Opulence' and that has some very rich and very posh fans from around the world.





The Golden Opulence was created to celebrate the restaurant's Golden Jubilee and has been extensively covered by publications around the world. It is famous, not just for having a jaw-dropping price tag, but also for bringing together some of the finest dessert ingredients from around the world. Everything about this dessert screams royalty and if you wish to try it, the restaurant needs a 48-hour prior notice to fly the ingredients in!





Also Read: 24K Gold-Plated Ice-Cream Is Now In India: It Has 17 Ingredients And Looks Like A Dream!

Take a look at the world's most expensive ice-cream sundae- The Golden Opulence- at Serendipity 3 in New York:





Doesn't it look grand? This ice-cream sundae has more elegance and poise than me, to be honest! Here's everything that goes into making this ostentatious dessert, certifiably royal:





Baccarat Crystal Goblet for serving 23-Karat gold leaves for lining the goblet Three scoops of Tahitian vanilla ice-cream Madagascar Vanilla beans for infusing with the ice-cream Amedei Porcelana dark chocolate from Tuscany, Italy Gourmet candied fruits Truffles Dessert caviar (world's only dessert caviar infused with orange liqueur and passion fruit) A Sugar Flower coated with gold 18-Karat gold spoon (to eat the dessert with)

Phew! Now that's one dessert that seems like it may be worth all the hype. This exquisite dessert can set a buyer back by $ 1000 or INR 71,300 (approx.)! So if you can afford to blow up that much money on dessert, then you've got to try this one out. Serendipity 3 is also known for making other dishes with edible gold, including a grilled cheese sandwich, with edible gold leaves stuffed inside two perfectly toasted pieces of bread.





Take a look:





According to the restaurant's Instagram page, the sandwich has also made its way to the Guinness Book of World Records for being the most expensive sandwich in the world. Talk about a proper bling-feast!







