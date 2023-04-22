Nuts are known to be a healthy addition to our diet, but macadamias go a step further. It has a type of nut that are grown widely in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The nut loads you with several healthy nutrients. Macadamias provide lots of 'good fats'. They have a brilliant good fats profile, consisting mostly of unsaturated fatty acids that help improve blood cholesterol levels and ease inflammation among other benefits. Additionally, these nuts have an amazing Omega 6-Omega 3 ratio.

Good Fats Vs Bad Fats: Know The Difference:

To understand it further, let's start with understanding what are fats. Fats are of two kinds - healthy and unhealthy. Unhealthy fats like saturated fats and trans fats could harm you. Healthy fats, on the other hand, are good fats that contain unsaturated fats - Monounsaturated fatty acids and Polyunsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs and PUFAs).





Also Read: How To Eat Nuts And Seeds In The Morning For Immunity And Energy

Nutrients In Macadamia:

What Is Omega 3 Fatty Acid? Benefits Of Omega 3 Fatty Acid:

Macadamia is enriched with Omega 3. It is a nutrient the world is talking about. Omega 3 is a Polyunsaturated fat, similar to Omega 6. We need more Omega 3 in our diet, but often we end up incorporating Omega 6 excessively. This often works negatively as too much of Omega 6 could lead to inflammation in the body. Macadamia nuts, with their fabulous Omega 6 vs Omega 3 ratio of 6:1 can help correct that.





They can help reduce inflammation in the body (and boost immunity), keep the heart healthy by lowering cholesterol, and promote brain health.

Other Nutrients In Macadamia And Their Benefits:

Macadamia nuts also contain two fabulous fats - Omega 7 and Omega 9. Omega 9 is the good fat that is found in olive oil too and is an important part of the healthy Mediterranean diet. It is known to increases "good" HDL cholesterol and decrease "bad" LDL cholesterol land thus help cut the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke. Omega 7 is relatively unknown and not found in many foods. More research is still being done on it and is looking very promising for promoting skin, and also for curbing inflammation.





Good fats also equate with satiety. So, they promote weight loss, making macadamia nuts the perfect snack. A serving of macadamia nuts (about six-seven nuts) contains only 200 calories - one gram of sugar and four grams of carbs. This makes them a low-glycemic option that does not initiate a spike in blood sugar levels and fits into all kinds of diets (keto, paleo, vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, lactose-free, grain-free, and Whole30, to name a few).





To sum it up, we need good fats in our diet and macadamia nuts, the promoters of our best overall health, help meet these needs. They are now available in India, which means we can easily include them in our daily diet. It is advised to eat one serving of 30gms a day for best results.











Author's Bio: Kavita Devgan is a representative from World Macadamia Organisation.





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.