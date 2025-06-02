Tomatoes are one of the most used fruits in our kitchens. We use them for adding them to our salads, curries and sabzis. Their tangy flavour instantly enhances the taste of any dish, doesn't it? While you may be using them on a regular basis, did you know there's not just one, but several different varieties of tomatoes that exist out there? From cherry tomatoes and Roma tomatoes to grape tomatoes and more - each of these is unique in its own way and offers distinct characteristics. If you're a tomato lover, discover eight of the most popular varieties of tomatoes you should know about and try.

Here Are 7 Different Types of Tomatoes You Should Know About:

1. Cherry Tomatoes

Cherry tomatoes are the most common type you'll spot at sabzi mandis and grocery stores. These bite-sized tomatoes are sweet and juicy, perfect for adding to salads or pasta dishes. You can also enjoy them on their own with a dip of your choice.

Photo Credit: Unsplash



2. Roma Tomatoes

Also known as Italian tomatoes, Romas are recognised by their egg-like shape and thick flesh. They have fewer seeds, making them ideal for making sauces and pastes. When cooked, Roma tomatoes retain their rich flavour.

Photo Credit: Pexels

3. Heirloom Tomatoes

Heirloom tomatoes are open-pollinated, meaning they are created naturally through insect pollination. Their seeds are saved and replanted, allowing the variety to be passed down through generations. They are valued for their unique flavour but are not ideal for commercial production.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Grape Tomatoes

Another popular type of tomato you should know about is grape tomatoes. They are somewhat similar to cherry tomatoes but differ in size, taste and texture. Grape tomatoes are more elongated than round and also less sweet than cherry tomatoes.

5. Pear Tomatoes

Shaped like tiny teardrops, pear tomatoes come in red, yellow and orange varieties. Their mild, slightly tangy flavour pairs well with cheese platters or salads. They can also be used as a colourful addition to dishes.

Photo Credit: Pexels

6. Green Tomatoes

As the name suggests, these tomatoes are the ones that haven't fully ripened. They are firm in texture and known for their tart flavour. Green tomatoes are perfect for pickling and adding to sauces and chutneys.

Photo Credit: Pexels

7. Beefsteak Tomatoes

Big, juicy, and meaty, beefsteak tomatoes are perfect for burgers and sandwiches. Their thick slices and bold flavour make them a summer favourite. They have a relatively small number of seeds and often weigh over a pound.





Were you aware of these tomato varieties? Let us know in the comments below!