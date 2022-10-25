Nungambakkam has long been considered the heart of Chennai, the city's CBD, even at a time when many will point out that the city has grown by leaps and bounds. These people will argue that Kathipara junction closer to the Chennai airport is indeed the new centre of the city. But that's not an argument that most people will buy. From the busy Nungambakkam high road (aka Uthamar Gandhi Salai) to the swish Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam's diverse spread has always been home to some of Chennai's finest hotels and restaurants and now the city's new wave of resto-bars and nightspots have also joined this eclectic list:

Kappa Chakka Kandhari:

The place takes its name from three ingredients almost unique to Kerala cuisine - tapioca, jackfruit and the Kandhari chilli (the restaurant also pays tribute with a spicy Kandhari ice cream). The restaurant puts authentic home-style recipes under the spotlight. Think toddy shop style touching (small plates) and food bursting with the goodness of fine ingredients painstakingly sourced from across Kerala in a casual style. This is the closest you'll get to sampling home-style food in a Kerala restaurant . From the unique Ramaserry idli served with Palakkad-style sambar or chicken curry to the juiciest prawns in a fiery masala.





Haddows Road

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

Nght Mrkt:

We still can't get our head around the spelling but that hasn't stopped us from going back for a slice of Bangkok hustle in Chennai. This resto-bar will remind you of Bangkok's many bustling night markets with bright neon signs and quirky street side carts. The food is an international gastronomic journey of sorts. From Momo Mama, the Asian stall that serves a delectable selection of Momos and flavours from Indonesia and Thailand to Teri Maki that serves innovative sushi tacos combining the best of both Asian and Mexican cuisine, you're more than covered.





Khader Nawaz Khan Road

Nght Mrkt

Nasi and Mee:

This cleverly named high-energy space is positioned as an Asian canteen. It packs the same energy as a hawker centre in South East Asia. The décor adds to this energy. Showstopper lights blend with bold wall art and you can watch the chefs in action from their display kitchen as you sip on Malaysia's unofficial drink - Iced Milo. Their translucent dim sums are a big draw - our pick is the soupy Xia Long Bao dumpling. Aside from their signature Nasi goreng give their curries a shot - the lamb rendang and the Thai green curry stand out.





Khader Nawaz Khan Road

Down Sterling:

has redefined the concept of a neighborhood bar in the city. The name is aimed to spark nostalgia amongst the city's old-timers - Down Sterling was the inter-collegiate fest of Chennai's iconic Loyola college. Set in an old bungalow, this laidback space is a favourite with families and groups of friends looking for a not so frenetic Saturday night. The menu has been inspired by the owner's global travels. Popular dishes include their Kkapunngi chicken and prawn sesame toast.





Sterling Avenue

Barracuda Terrace:

live music has been one of the differentiators at Barracuda Bar, one of Chennai's most lively restobars. Barracuda Terrace is the extension, the roof top of Barracuda Brew, that's even more spacious and perfect for a relaxed night with your buddies; you might have to wait long sometimes for your drinks when the space is busy. The menu is full of global comfort food that complements the popular gin-based cocktails. The humble sambar idli is one of the starts of the menu.





College Road

Barracuda Terrace

Far East:

located next door to Taj Coromandel, Far East is part of Chennai's growing list of Pan Asian restaurants. This casual eatery with a lot of natural light is a great spot for a quick business lunch. The Dim sums and sushi rolls are quite popular; we'd recommend the prawn with XO sauce. The grills are a great option too - try the Indonesian-style tofu satay. Do wash it all down with the Milo dinosaur, a drink that's a meal in itself.





Uthamar Gandhi Salai

Dahlia:

Chennai's dining profile might have become more international over the past couple of decades but Dahlia has been around long before this transformation. Set up in the early 1990s, Dahlia has remained one of the city's most authentic dining Japanese restaurants minus the frills and fancy interiors of the more contemporary spaces. It began as a refuge for Japanese business travelers but has widened its appeal as Chennai's diners have become more adventurous. Their sashimi, maki rolls and katsu sets are spot on.





Uthamar Gandhi Salai

Nolita:

you will be spoilt for choice if you're looking for Italian dining options in and around Nungambakkam. There's Toscano with its brilliant pastas and Kahlua mousse and Eden for some old school Continental food. Nolita scores with its sourdough pizzas. This pizzeria takes its name from the NYC neighbourhood of Nolita that's well known for its Neapolitan style pizza. The antipasti is quite good here too - check out the chicken wings and cheese, jalapeno and olive croquettes.





Khader Nawaz Khan Road