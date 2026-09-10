Potatoes sprouting too quickly is a common problem in many households. As one of the most widely used vegetables, potatoes are often bought and stored in large quantities. However, improper storage can cause them to sprout or even rot. Potatoes should always be kept in a cool, dry and dark place, as heat, humidity and bright light can speed up the sprouting process. Here are some simple tips to help keep potatoes fresh and sprout-free for longer.





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Kitchen Tips To Stop Potatoes From Sprouting

1. Keep Them Away From Onions And Garlic

Never store potatoes with onions or garlic. Onions contain moisture, and both onions and garlic release gases that can speed up the sprouting process. Keeping them separate can help potatoes stay fresh for longer.

2. Remove Them From Plastic Bags

Take potatoes out of plastic bags as soon as you bring them home from the market. Plastic bags restrict airflow, causing moisture to build up inside. This excess moisture can lead to rotting and sprouting. Instead, store potatoes in a jute bag, cotton cloth bag or mesh basket.

3. Store Them In A Paper Bag

Paper bags are another good option for storing potatoes. They help block light, which can trigger sprouting, while also absorbing excess moisture. This creates a better storage environment and helps keep potatoes fresh for longer.

4. Avoid Storing Potatoes In The Kitchen

Try not to store potatoes in the kitchen, especially near the stove or other heat sources. Kitchens tend to be warmer, which can cause potatoes to spoil more quickly. A cool, dry and well-ventilated place is a much better choice.

5. Check Potatoes Regularly

Inspect your stored potatoes every few days and remove any that show signs of sprouting or rotting. One spoiled potato can affect the others nearby, so regular checking helps keep the entire batch fresh for longer.





With the right storage methods, you can keep potatoes fresh, firm and sprout-free for much longer while reducing food waste at home.