There is no better comfort food than momos. A plate of dumplings with some chutney, and all of life's worries can just melt away for a moment. We all love momos, but for one entrepreneur momos became a business idea that is now worth lakhs.





Kabeer Singh started Oye! Momo in 2025 with just Rs 2,000 in his pocket. The same year, the business reached a turnover of Rs 56 lakh, as per Startup Pedia.





The brand relies on a simple idea, offering fresh and high-quality momos to food trucks, restaurants, and cloud kitchens.

How Kabeer Singh's Life Took A Turn





Kabeer Singh comes from a family that has been in the food business for three generations. He initially planned to shift to Canada. His entrepreneurial journey faced a setback when his visa application was rejected. Instead of waiting for another opportunity, Kabeer decided to chart his own path.





He joined Theka Coffee, a brand that appeared on Shark Tank India. Kabeer spent four years learning the food business from the grassroots level, be it operations or scaling and building systems.





After witnessing Theka Coffee grow into a business with over a Rs 100 crore turnover within a year, Kabeer decided to quit the company and start his own venture.





His idea? To how vendors, cloud kitchens, restaurants, and cafes dealt with momos.



Also Read: This 70-Year-Old Hyderabad Shop's Specialty Is Biryani Pickle



How Oye! Momo Started





Kabeer started off with a small table set in a south Delhi market, a steamer brought by his brother, and just Rs 2,000 invested in materials such as vegetables, flour, etc.





For production, Kabeer started from his home kitchen, with the help of his mother and their househelp. Within a week, he realised that cracking the market would take a lot of time, effort, and resources.





Kabeer decided to make Oye! Momo into a momos supplier brand. He started selling fresh made-to-order momos to different vendors and restaurants.

The eateries can place orders between 3 pm and 5 pm every day. The team starts working at night and completes the orders by 8 am. The deliveries are picked up from Oye! Momo's unit.





The brand makes around 30,000 momos daily. It also fulfils direct retail orders via food delivery apps in Delhi.





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