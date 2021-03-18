There is something about kebab that can rake up an impassioned discussion across any room. 'How soft should they be', 'should you use cutlery', 'what's the ideal amount of spices'- the questions never cease and the answers are aplenty. If you happen to be the only vegetarian in the room, you may feel a little left out of place since kebabs are always made with meat or a combination of meat, or so you think... With more and more people turning towards vegetarianism, many non-veg dishes are also being reimagined. This vegetarian seekh kebab is proof.

Seekh kebab is a popular non-veg starter. It is a type of kebab made with minced or ground meat, usually, lamb or chicken, shaped like cylinders and cooked with help of skewers or seekh. These kebabs are mostly served with chutney and sliced onions. Turns out, that you can give a veg spin to kebabs and be super satisfied with the results. These vegetarian seekh kebabs are ideal for any party, picnic or potluck. It is a good thing that it is so easy to prepare too.

Seekh kababs are always a hit among all age groups

All you need to do is make a kebab mix with your favourite vegetables. This kebab uses a delightful mix of carrots, beans and potatoes. While carrots and beans help add crunch to the recipe, potatoes ground it. Khoya and cheese give these kebabs an inimitable creamy quality. Like all kebabs, this kebab too is made with a lovely combination of spices. Not many, but just apt to give this kebab a hot edge. It is the right quantity of spices that can truly make or break your kebabs. So, it is best that you stick to the recipe when it comes to the masalas, you can, however, experiment as much as you want when it comes to veggies or dry fruits. You can even skip khoya if you are unable to find it in your local store. Since the kebab is made with besan, it has a soft, earthy exterior. The earthiness is undercut with the freshness of figs or anjeer.

You can add a variety of vegetables to your kebabs

Photo Credit: iStock

You can find the detailed, step-by-step recipe of veg kebabs here. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.