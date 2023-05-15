What's the one thing you love the most about summer? If you ask us, it's the refreshing drinks that come along with the season. From traditional lassi, chaas, and sherbet to fancy coolers, there's a range of options to choose from. And if you love being creative as much as we do, then summer is all about experimenting with various concoctions. In fact, it's the season to awaken the mixologist in you and prepare something unique every single day. We recently discovered a drink that has hit the spot for us: cooling cucumber soda with a hint of mint and ginger. Sounds refreshing, right? But before we take you through the recipe, let's explore why this drink is perfect for summer.

Why is Cucumber Soda Perfect for Summer? Benefits of Cucumber-Lime Soda:

The star ingredients in this recipe are cucumber, ginger, and mint. Each of these ingredients offers numerous benefits that make the drink a perfect thirst quencher.

Benefits of Cucumber During Summer:

Cucumber is composed of 96 percent water, making it the perfect antidote to dehydration, inflammation, and harmful toxins. It also aids digestion, metabolism, and overall nourishment. Moreover, cucumber is incredibly versatile and when served cold, it is absolutely refreshing!

Benefits of Ginger During Summer:

Ginger possesses antioxidants, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, making it ideal for combating summer ailments. It also aids digestion, preventing gut-related issues like indigestion, bloating, and bowel problems. According to Ayurveda, ginger is hot in nature and helps maintain a balance between vata, pitta, and kapha, making it ideal for overall nourishment.

Benefits of Mint During Summer:

Mint has a natural cooling effect that provides instant relief from the scorching heat. Additionally, it is loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, making it ideal for fighting inflammation in the body. Mint also offers immediate relief from acidity and heartburn, common problems faced during the summers.

How to Make Cucumber Soda at Home:

This drink is super easy to make. In addition to freshly grated cucumber, ginger, and mint, you'll need some black pepper and salt to balance the taste. You can always substitute common salt with rock salt or black salt for added goodness.

Simply mix these ingredients together and top it off with ginger ale to prepare the refreshing cucumber soda. That's it! Click here for the recipe.

Bonus Tip:

You can use a packaged can of ginger ale available in the market to make this drink. However, if you want to be more creative and prepare the drink from scratch, we have a homemade ginger ale recipe for you. Click here for the ginger ale recipe.

Now that you have this unique recipe at hand, why not prepare the drink today and impress your family and friends with something refreshing and unique?

Wishing you all a delightful summer!